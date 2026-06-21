The Swiss show jumpers narrowly missed a podium finish at the CHIO in Rotterdam. Martin Fuchs took 4th place on Fortjump du Beaumenil.

Fuchs, from the Zurich Oberland, rode clear in the jump-off—as did seven other riders. However, with a time of 44.04 seconds, he missed third place by just a few hundredths of a second. The victory went to Britain’s Ben Maher on Point Break.

Another Swiss duo, Jason Smith riding Picobello, also remained faultless; the Scottish-born rider finished in 6th place.