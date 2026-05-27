Marco Bayer has found a new job one month after his dismissal as head coach of the ZSC Lions. The 53-year-old Zurich native will join Genève-Servette as assistant to Sam Hallam.

Hallam is currently coaching the Swedish national team and will face Switzerland in the World Championship quarter-finals on Thursday. As the Geneva team announced, they have hired a second assistant alongside Bayer in the Swede Christer Olsson. This completes the coaching staff for the coming season.