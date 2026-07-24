Alena Marx and Martin Dougoud narrowly missed the podium at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Oklahoma City. In the Olympic men's and women's single kayak events, they finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alena Marx (pictured here at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris) narrowly misses out on a World Championship medal in the single kayak

Marx improved her time by about two seconds in the final compared to the semifinal. In the battle for the medals, she was beaten only by Jessica Fox, Evy Leibfarth, and Kimberley Woods. For Marx, this fourth-place finish is the best World Championship result of her career in slalom.

Martin Dougoud was unable to quite match his strong performance from the semifinals in the final. He ultimately finished in 5th place. Jakub Krejci took the victory, ahead of Giovanni De Gennaro and Michal Pasiut.

The competition in Oklahoma City is the first event to count toward the qualification rankings for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Olympic slalom competitions will also be held at the venue in Oklahoma City.