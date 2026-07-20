Swiss canoeist Alena Marx will not be able to defend her world championship title in kayak cross.

Not among the top contenders at this year's World Championships: canoeist Alena Marx

How much? Marx Far from the Podium This Time

At the national championships in Oklahoma City, held at the venue for the 2028 Olympic Games, the Bern native finished only 12th in the individual time trial. Marx finished 2.12 seconds behind the winner, Jessica Fox of Australia.

In the men's competition, Jan Rohrer was the top Swiss finisher, placing 14th.