Masarova against Sabalenka, Bencic against qualifier - Gallery Difficult but appealing task: Rebeka Masarova at the US Open Image: Keystone Hope for revenge: Masarova lost her only previous match against world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka (front) in Berlin in June Image: Keystone Doesn't know her first round opponent yet: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Wants to win her first match at the US Open: Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Not yet the big US Open specialist either: Jil Teichmann Image: Keystone Masarova against Sabalenka, Bencic against qualifier - Gallery Difficult but appealing task: Rebeka Masarova at the US Open Image: Keystone Hope for revenge: Masarova lost her only previous match against world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka (front) in Berlin in June Image: Keystone Doesn't know her first round opponent yet: Belinda Bencic Image: Keystone Wants to win her first match at the US Open: Viktorija Golubic Image: Keystone Not yet the big US Open specialist either: Jil Teichmann Image: Keystone

The Swiss women have different fortunes at the US Open: Rebeka Masarova will face world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round, Belinda Bencic a qualifier.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It will be difficult for Rebeka Masarova (WTA 109) to reach the 2nd round of the US Open, as she did in 2021 and 2023. The Basel native, who has been competing for Switzerland again since this year, will face defending champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka right at the start. After all, Masarova has nothing to lose and will be making an appearance in front of a large crowd on one of the big courts. In June, the Spanish-Swiss dual national put up considerable resistance on grass in Berlin, but lost 2:6, 6:7.

For Switzerland's greatest hope Belinda Bencic (WTA 18), the start to the tournament will naturally be easier. The 2021 Olympic champion will first have to deal with a qualifier. Her first seeded opponent in the 3rd round could be Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova (WTA 19), while the first higher-ranked player in the round of 16 could be last year's finalist Jessica Pegula (WTA 4).

Golubic wants to reach the 2nd round for the first time

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 77) and Jil Teichmann (WTA 85) have realistic hopes of making it past the first round. Golubic will face the surprising French Open semi-finalist Loïs Boisson (WTA 46), who is a real clay specialist. Her only encounter with the 22-year-old Frenchwoman was four years ago and went to the Zurich native. At the age of 32, Golubic is aiming to reach the second round of the US Open for the first time - at the eighth attempt.

Meanwhile, Teichmann will face American Caty McNally (WTA 103), who has made a name for herself primarily as a doubles player, for the first time.

Possible quarter-final Djokovic - Fritz

No Swiss player is directly in the men's main draw, but this could still change via the qualifiers. Of the top favorites, Jannik Sinner seems to have the somewhat easier path to the final. As planned, the defending champion would meet world number 5 Jack Draper in the quarter-finals and Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals. Carlos Alcaraz's most likely opponent in the quarter-finals is the American Ben Shelton, while Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz could be waiting in the semi-finals.

The fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on Sunday for the first time this year and pays out record prize money of 90 million dollars, 20 percent more than last year.