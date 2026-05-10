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Last Swiss player out Masarova also eliminated in Rome

SDA

10.5.2026 - 14:38

Rebeka Masarova has a day to forget in Rome on Sunday
Rebeka Masarova has a day to forget in Rome on Sunday
Keystone

Rebeka Masarova is the last of the original four Swiss players to be eliminated from the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The 26-year-old from Basel was outclassed by Jessica Pegula in the 3rd round.

Keystone-SDA

10.05.2026, 14:38

10.05.2026, 15:15

Masarova, who had played her way into the main draw of the clay court tournament in Italy's capital as number 160 in the world rankings, had absolutely no chance in her duel with the world number 5 from the USA and didn't win a single game. After exactly one hour, the 0:6, 0:6 defeat - a so-called "spectacle" - was clear.

Masarova was thus miles away from another exploit two days after her surprising three-set victory against the Canadian number 25 seed Leylah Fernandez. She won just seven points against Pegula in the first set. In the second, her resistance increased somewhat and she was able to fend off five of eight break points.

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