Simona Waltert lost in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi, while Rebeka Masarova also suffered a defeat in Athens.

Simona Waltert was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Iasi, Romania. The world No. 81 lost to Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa (WTA 142) 1-6, 4-6, marking her fourth consecutive first-round exit on the WTA Tour.

After Waltert struggled to get into the match in the first set, it looked for a long time as though she might take the second set. She led 4–2 before Kawa won four games in a row and prevented a deciding set.

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 166) also lost in the first round in Athens. At the WTA 250 tournament, she lost to France’s Carole Monnet (WTA 205) 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (10-12).

After getting off to a great start, Masarova fell behind in the second set. In the third set, she managed to come back from two breaks down against Monnet before saving a total of six match points in the tiebreak and squandering one herself. It wasn't until the seventh match point that she finally had to concede defeat.