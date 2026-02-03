Rebeka Masarova survives the starting round in Romania. (archive picture) Keystone

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 114) also represents the Swiss colors at the WTA tournament in Cluj-Napoca in the 2nd round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 26-year-old from Basel, who played for Spain from 2018 to 2024, beat Spain's Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 72) 6:1, 4:6, 6:2 after just over two hours on Tuesday.

Masarova only gave up the service once in the entire match, at 4:6 in the second set. In the deciding set, she broke at the first opportunity, paving the way for a successful revenge. In 2023, she had advanced to the semi-finals of the 250 tournament in Romania before coming up against Ruse and losing in two sets.

Her next opponent is the Chinese number 4 seed Wang Yinyu (WTA 33).