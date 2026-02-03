  1. Residential Customers
WTA Cluj-Napoca Masarova asserts herself in three sets

Rebeka Masarova survives the starting round in Romania. (archive picture)
Keystone

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 114) also represents the Swiss colors at the WTA tournament in Cluj-Napoca in the 2nd round.

Keystone-SDA

03.02.2026, 17:24

The 26-year-old from Basel, who played for Spain from 2018 to 2024, beat Spain's Elena-Gabriela Ruse (WTA 72) 6:1, 4:6, 6:2 after just over two hours on Tuesday.

Masarova only gave up the service once in the entire match, at 4:6 in the second set. In the deciding set, she broke at the first opportunity, paving the way for a successful revenge. In 2023, she had advanced to the semi-finals of the 250 tournament in Romania before coming up against Ruse and losing in two sets.

Her next opponent is the Chinese number 4 seed Wang Yinyu (WTA 33).

