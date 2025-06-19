Rebeka Masarova put up good resistance against Aryna Sabalenka in the second set. Picture: Keystone

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 112) is eliminated in the round of 16 at the grass court tournament in Berlin. She was defeated 2:6, 6:7 (6:8) by the world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match was interrupted on Wednesday evening after the first set because Masarova had complained that the grass was slippery. Sabalenka had no sympathy at all for the decision. The following day, the player from Basel put up stronger resistance and defended a break lead until the score was 4:3. She fended off three match points in the tie-break before having to concede defeat in two sets after 108 minutes.

Nevertheless, Masarova can consider the tournament a success. The 25-year-old, who has been playing for Switzerland again this year after seven years under the Spanish flag, defeated Maria Sakkari (WTA 86) in qualifying and Sofia Kenin (WTA 29) in two sets in the first round. Both the Greek and the American were once among the top ten. Thanks to reaching the round of 16, Masarova has returned to the top 100 in the rankings. In December, she was number 62 in the world.