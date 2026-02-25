Rebeka Masarova reaches the quarter-finals in Austin Keystone

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 120) wins 7:6 (7:2), 6:3 against Whitney Osuigwe (WTA 163) in the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Austin. The 26-year-old thus celebrates her fourth win in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Masarova is getting more and more into her stride in Austin. She beat Osuigwe, who like Masarova had come through qualifying, in two sets to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

After a neck-and-neck race in the first set, which Masarova only won in a tie-break, the Basel player turned the second set to her side early on. After two breaks right at the start of the second set, Masarova led 5:0 at one point, although she then allowed Osuigwe to close the gap to 5:3, but it was still enough for her fourth win in a row.

In the next round, Masarova will face either the Czech Nikola Bartunkova or the American Taylor Townsend.