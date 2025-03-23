Rebeka Masarova played well, but not well enough Keystone

Rebeka Masarova (WTA 168) is eliminated from the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami in the 3rd round. She was beaten 4:6, 6:3, 3:6 by the American defending champion Danielle Collins (WTA 15).

Rebeka Masarova has been playing for Switzerland again since this year, after playing for Spain between 2018 and 2024.

At the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, Masarova loses her third-round match against defending champion Danielle Collins 4:6, 6:3, 3:6.

Masarova (WTA 168) will be around 25 places higher in the world rankings after the tournament. Show more

Not much was missing for her second successive exploit after her two-set victory over Croatian Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic (WTA 19) in the previous round. The 25-year-old from Basel, who has been playing for Switzerland again since this year after previously competing for Spain, won just three points fewer than Collins, whom she met for the first time.

The difference was her efficiency on break points. While Masarova only converted three out of twelve, the American made four out of eight. After the second serve, the Swiss player's success rate was just 38 percent.

Thanks to reaching the third round in Miami, Masarova will move up around 25 places in the world rankings. Her best ranking, 62nd, was achieved in December 2023.