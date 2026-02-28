  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Masarova squanders set lead in quarterfinal

SDA

28.2.2026 - 07:25

Rebeka Masarova misses out on a place in the semi-finals at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin
Rebeka Masarova misses out on a place in the semi-finals at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin
Keystone

Rebeka Masarova's (WTA 120) good run at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin comes to an end in the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old from Basel lost to the American Taylor Townsend 7:5, 2:6, 2:6 after leading the set.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2026, 07:25

28.02.2026, 08:21

Masarova had played her way into the main draw with two wins in qualifying and also won twice there. In the duel with Townsend, who is ranked directly ahead of her in the world rankings, she was initially well on the way to extending her winning streak. At 2:5, the 2016 French Open junior winner won five games in a row to take the first set.

However, Townsend then took control of the match. Masarova only managed four games, all on her own serve. After 2:20 hours, the Swiss player's elimination was sealed.

More from the department

MotoGP. Late penalty against Marc Marquez makes Acosta the sprint winner

MotoGPLate penalty against Marc Marquez makes Acosta the sprint winner

NHL. Weak middle third costs Golden Knights victory

NHLWeak middle third costs Golden Knights victory

MotoGP. Marc Marquez on the hunt for a record

MotoGPMarc Marquez on the hunt for a record