Rebeka Masarova misses out on a place in the semi-finals at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin

Rebeka Masarova's (WTA 120) good run at the WTA 250 tournament in Austin comes to an end in the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old from Basel lost to the American Taylor Townsend 7:5, 2:6, 2:6 after leading the set.

Masarova had played her way into the main draw with two wins in qualifying and also won twice there. In the duel with Townsend, who is ranked directly ahead of her in the world rankings, she was initially well on the way to extending her winning streak. At 2:5, the 2016 French Open junior winner won five games in a row to take the first set.

However, Townsend then took control of the match. Masarova only managed four games, all on her own serve. After 2:20 hours, the Swiss player's elimination was sealed.