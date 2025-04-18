Top scorer Jesper Frödén and the ZSC Lions are still two wins away from the championship title. Picture: Keystone

ZSC forward Jesper Frödén, the scorer of the winning goal in the 3-2 overtime victory in the second final game against Lausanne, has developed prudently step by step. This also applies to coach Marco Bayer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ZSC Lions also win the second game of the playoff final against Lausanne and take big steps towards the championship title.

Jesper Frödén, a ZSC late bloomer, is the match-winner in Thursday's home game - in front of Roger Federer.

"It's wonderful to have an icon like him with us," enthused the scorer of the winning goal after the game. Show more

Jesper Frödén scored 38 goals for the ZSC in this and the last qualification. That's more than respectable. In the decisive championship phase, however, his tally is meagre. In 2024, the 30-year-old Swede scored two goals in 15 games, the same number in the 13 games in these playoffs.

However, two of the four goals were extremely important. A year ago, he scored 1:0 in the 2:0 home win against Lausanne in the decisive seventh game of the final to become the championship scorer. On Thursday, he scored in overtime to give the ZSC Lions a 2-0 lead in the current final series, in which LHC is also the opponent. He did so under the watchful eye of retired tennis star Roger Federer, who was delighted with the atmosphere in the arena in Zurich-Altstetten.

"I hope Federer enjoyed it," match-winner Frödén told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper after the game, adding: "It's wonderful to have an icon like him with us. And luckily we were able to give him a positive result. I'm a big tennis fan and of course I watched his matches. What a career!"

A late bloomer

Frödén can be described as a late bloomer. He only played his first match in the top Swedish league with Skelleftea shortly before his 25th birthday on September 14, 2019. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with Södertälje and AIK in the second-tier division in his home country. Although he could have made his debut in the SHL earlier, he wanted to wait until he really felt ready for this step. "Everyone has to feel that for themselves," Frödén once said in an interview. In any case, he managed to develop year after year.

He then took the next step at Skelleftea and also made great physical progress. He was named "Rookie of the Year" in his first season and scored 22 goals in 52 qualifying games in his second. Thanks to his strong performances, he was not only allowed to take part in a World Cup for the first time in 2021, he also received a contract from the Boston Bruins. In 2022, he moved to the Seattle Kraken. However, he did not make more than 21 appearances in the best ice hockey league in the world, playing mainly in the AHL.

ZSC sporting director Sven Leuenberger really wanted Frödén. He visited him in person and kept in touch until he was ready to return to Europe. That was the case in 2023. Last December, the contract was extended until 2027, because the Swede is not only a gifted goalscorer, he also does the dirty work and is therefore a good role model for the youngsters. Frödén expects Lausanne to play even harder in the third game of the final on Saturday. "We have to maintain our level, that's really important. Then we know that we are difficult to beat," he said.

Bayer's rucksack well filled

Like Frödén, Marco Bayer has also developed steadily. His first stop as head coach was the Kloten U17s in 2011. A year later, he took over the U20s. From 2015 to 2017, he coached the same level in Bern before returning to the SCL Tigers as assistant to the first team. He had started his coaching career there in the same role in 2009.

From 2020 to 2022, he served as the Emmental team's head of sports. He then moved to the Swiss FA, where he gained experience as head coach of the U20s, among other things. In the 2023/24 season, he surprisingly led the GCK Lions to the Swiss League play-off final.

He is now benefiting from this well-filled backpack after being promoted to head coach of the ZSC Lions at the end of December following the resignation of Marc Crawford due to health reasons. He seems extremely relaxed. "There's nothing better than the playoffs," says Bayer. "I'm enjoying every moment of being coach of this team, trying to convey calm and give confidence with my manner on the bench. The team needs that. If someone supports you positively, then you go out on the ice more relaxed and with conviction. That's how I work."

It is not yet clear whether Bayer will remain on the ZSC Lions' sidelines next season or whether he will return to the farm team. However, the arguments speak in his favor, especially as he has already led the team to triumph in the Champions Hockey League. It is currently difficult to imagine that the Lions will not successfully defend their championship title, they are too serene. Bayer: "The starting position is certainly comfortable, but we haven't won anything yet. Lausanne will now throw everything into it, we have to be ready from the start on Saturday."