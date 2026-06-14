The Swiss mountain bikers failed to secure a podium finish for the first time this World Cup season in the cross-country race in Leogang. Mathias Flückiger returns to the top 10.

After a slow start and a strong finish, Flückiger finished in 6th place, marking his return to the top 10 for the first time since August 2025. At the top, 23-year-old Frenchman Adrien Boichis celebrated his first World Cup victory ahead of his compatriot Luca Martin and American Bjorn Riley. A French one-two-three finish was prevented by the strict disqualification of Mathis Azzaro, who had initially finished second but failed to navigate the tech zone correctly on one occasion.

Two places behind Flückiger, Filippo Colombo was the second-best Swiss rider. Despite a hard crash, the third-place finisher from Nove Mesto and Friday’s second-place finisher in the short track managed to finish in the top ten for the third time in the third cross-country race; however, the podium spots were out of reach for the Ticino native on the occasionally slippery course.

Fabio Püntener (10th) and Dario Lillo (11th), the winner of Yongpyong and former overall World Cup leader, also failed to contend at the very front. The new leader in the overall World Cup standings is thus France’s Luca Martin. The World Cup continues next weekend in Lenzerheide (short tracks on Friday, cross-country on Sunday).