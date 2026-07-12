Mathieu van der Poel wins a thrilling Stage 9 of the Tour de France in Ussel. The Dutch rider prevailed in a sprint from a group of four on the slightly uphill home stretch.

For 31-year-old Van der Poel, it was his second stage victory at the Tour de France. He had already won a stage in 2025.

Throughout the day, several possible outcomes for the stage remained on the table. At times, Team Emirates—led by Tadej Pogacar—also tried to close the gap to the breakaway group from within the peloton, and seemed to have succeeded. But as the gap narrowed to 30 seconds, Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Tobias Johannessen, and Alex Baudin attacked again at the front. Their move paid off. They broke up the eight-rider leading group and held on to their lead just barely to the finish line.

In the main pack, which included Tour favorites such as Pogacar, Vingegaard, and others, Yannis Voisard and Marc Hirschi—who had also been part of a breakaway attempt—held their own. In the end, the main pack closed the gap to the breakaway riders to just six seconds.

Stage 9 between Malemort and Ussel had been shortened by 30 km to 155.5 km due to extreme heat. The stage began in the Corrèze department—for which Météo France had issued a red alert—with temperatures reaching around 38 degrees Celsius in the shade. Nevertheless, the route through the Massif Central featured an elevation gain of around 3,000 meters.

It was the first time in the history of the Tour de France that a stage was shortened due to a heat wave. On Monday, the riders will enjoy a rest day.