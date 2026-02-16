Mathilde Gremaud masters the Big Air qualification in fun mode Keystone

Mathilde Gremaud can write a piece of Swiss sporting history on Monday. With a victory in the Big Air, the Fribourg native would be the second Swiss woman after Vreni Schneider with three Olympic victories.

Gremaud is already one of the eight Swiss athletes to have won the most podium places at the Winter Olympics. In 2022 and 2026, the freeskier from the Gruyère region was Olympic champion in slopestyle, in 2018 she took silver in this discipline (behind Geneva's Sarah Höfflin) and bronze in big air in 2022. And she wants even more.

With a fifth medal, regardless of the metal, Gremaud would draw level with Glarus skiing legend Vreni Schneider (3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal). Slalom racer Wendy Holdener (1-2-2) and Fritz Feierabend (0-3-2), a bobsleigh racer in the 1940s, are the only other Swiss athletes to have won five Olympic medals at the Winter Games.

"I have the potential"

Mathilde Gremaud, the most successful female Olympic athlete in French-speaking Switzerland since Beijing 2022, including the Summer Games, can therefore score another major coup on Monday at 19:30 in Livigno. She is aiming for her first title at a major event in big air, a discipline in which she has already triumphed four times at the X-Games.

"I have the potential to win a second title at these 2026 Olympic Games. That motivates me," said Gremaud after qualifying in 3rd place behind her great rivals Megan Oldham and Eileen Gu. "I didn't try anything crazy in qualifying," she emphasized.

"In my first two attempts, I did two jumps that I know how to do. The third was mainly for training," explained the two-time slopestyle world champion. "It was a great qualification," she continued.

"A crazy final"

"I wanted to try the 'nose butter'," said Gremaud - a trick that only she can do. "And it didn't go as planned. I didn't want to risk too much. But it was a good attempt with a view to the final." It's all about being in top form - just like at the recent X-Games in Aspen, where she came out on top.

After qualifying for the final on Saturday evening, Gremaud was smiling and relaxed. She will then be challenged on Monday. "It's going to be a crazy final," she emphasized. "I have to give my best and show my best jumps."