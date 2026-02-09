Mathilde Gremaud also makes it onto the podium at her third Winter Games. Four years after her Olympic victory in Beijing, the freestyler also wins gold in the slopestyle final in Livigno.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mathilde Gremaud is ready to perform when it counts. The freestyle athlete also jumps onto the podium at her third Winter Olympics - and how!

As the best qualifier, the athlete from Fribourg withstood the pressure in the final of the top twelve and, thanks to an outstanding second run like in 2022, narrowly beat the Sino-American Eileen Gu, competing for China, into second place. In the end, 0.38 points tipped the scales in favour of the two-time world champion from western Switzerland. Bronze went to the Canadian Megan Oldham.

Mathilde Gremaud thus added a fourth medal to her impressive Olympic collection. She had already won Olympic silver in slopestyle in 2018 and also took silver in big air in Beijing in 2022. As so often, the athlete from La Roche showed strong nerves this time too.

Full risk in the second run pays off

Gremaud went into the competition with a clear plan - and implemented it. One day after her 26th birthday, she laid the foundations with a solid first run (83.60 points). This confidence allowed her to take full risks in the second run. With 86.96 points, she took the lead ahead of Eileen Gu, who had previously scored 86.58 points.

And Gremaud's rival was no longer able to turn the tables again. The 2022 Olympic champion in big air and halfpipe in Beijing crashed on her third and final run and had to bury her dream of winning Olympic gold in slopestyle.

Giulia Tanno also put in a strong final of the top twelve, missing out on the podium by less than four points in sixth place. After the 27-year-old from Graubünden missed her participation in the last two Olympic Games due to injury, this result should still feel like a small triumph.