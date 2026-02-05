Mathilde Gremaud is a medal contender. Keystone

After her victory in the Big Air at the X Games in Aspen, Mathilde Gremaud is traveling to the Olympic Games in Livigno with a lot of confidence. But the skier from Freiburg has to cope with another betrayal.

It seems like a bad remake. In response to a question about the return of Zurich coach Misra Noto to her team, Mathilde Gremaud dropped a little "bombshell". "Three days ago, he switched sides again and decided to help China (and thus the two-time Olympic champion Eileen Gu - ed.). That caught me off guard," said the Freiburg native through clenched teeth.

As a reminder: Misra Noto had trained the Swiss women for several years before switching to Eileen Gu before the Olympic Games in Beijing. With his help, the Chinese-American athlete won gold in the halfpipe and big air as well as silver in the slopestyle - behind Gremaud.

Gremaud is not seeking revenge

Was the Freiburg native accompanied by Noto at the X Games in Colorado? "No, we didn't compete together. He was in Laax at the end of the year because he was there with an Italian, and then in Corvatsch with me."

Does this perceived stab in the back now mean additional motivation for the Olympic slopestyle champion? "Yes and no. We've talked about it a lot, but it's not really in my character to seek revenge like that and say to myself: 'I want to finish her off'. I need to focus on myself. What happened was: he lost importance in my eyes. Once, okay - it took me three years to digest that. But twice, that's enough now."

Still a strong team

Fortunately, the two-time slopestyle world champion, who turns 26 on Sunday, is not without support after this episode. She can still count on Greg Tüscher, the coach of the national team. Among other things, he was instrumental in helping her perform the spectacular "Nose Butter 1260 Safety" jump at the Big Air in Aspen, which earned her the victory.

"It's not like my team is falling apart - I have a great relationship with Greg," she explains. "At first I worked with Misra because Greg wasn't always available. I needed someone to accompany me in the preparation. I'll keep what I've worked on with Misra, that doesn't change anything about my skiing. But as a person, he's not a decent person for me. We definitely don't share the same values, I'm one hundred percent sure of that. I still had hope before. I thought it might be something long-term. But now it's very clear to me: the chapter is closed."

Gremaud's best answer would be the same as four years ago in Beijing: Olympic gold. And this time in front of a large part of her fan club.