Matteo Berrettini shines in Gstaad - Gallery Matteo Berrettini was unbeatable in Gstaad this week Image: Keystone Six years ago, Berrettini won Gstaad for the first time without dropping a set Image: Keystone Berrettini can keep the Gstaad winner's trophy if he wins the tournament a third time Image: Keystone Quentin Halys, this week's surprise man, collapsed in the final after the rain interruption: The Frenchman conceded four breaks in a row Image: Keystone Full grandstands in Gstaad this week - 38,000 spectators came, more than in 20 years Image: Keystone Matteo Berrettini shines in Gstaad - Gallery Matteo Berrettini was unbeatable in Gstaad this week Image: Keystone Six years ago, Berrettini won Gstaad for the first time without dropping a set Image: Keystone Berrettini can keep the Gstaad winner's trophy if he wins the tournament a third time Image: Keystone Quentin Halys, this week's surprise man, collapsed in the final after the rain interruption: The Frenchman conceded four breaks in a row Image: Keystone Full grandstands in Gstaad this week - 38,000 spectators came, more than in 20 years Image: Keystone

Matteo Berrettini wins the Tennis Swiss Open in Gstaad for the second time since 2018. The 28-year-old Roman defeated French qualifier Quentin Halys 6:3, 6:1 in 59 minutes in the final.

SDA

Berrettini (ATP 82) shone this week in the Saanenland. On the same center court where he reached the final in 2022 (against Casper Ruud), the Italian shone across the board. Berrettini already showed his good form at Wimbledon when he gave Jannik Sinner a run for his money (6:7, 6:7, 6:2, 6:7). In Gstaad, Matteo Berrettini did not concede a set for the whole week. Starting on Friday, he defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime (7:6, 7:6), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7:6, 7:5) and the surprise man Quentin Halys (ATP 192) in succession.

Berrettini was particularly irresistible on serve. Only against Colombian Daniel Galan in the round of 16 did Berrettini fail to win a service game.

His opponent in the final, Quentin Halys, literally collapsed against Berrettini. The Frenchman, for his part, had only failed to get through two service games in six matches through qualifying and on his way to the final. In the final, Halys had three break opportunities in a row to take a 4:2 lead. After that, nothing went right for the Frenchman in his first ATP final. Before and after a 20-minute rain interruption, Halys failed to get through four service games in a row (!). In the second set, Halys only won a single rally until the score was 0:5.

SDA