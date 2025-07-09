The Swiss Wrestling Festival takes place in Mollis at the end of August. Wrestling king Matthias Glarner gives blue Sport an initial assessment.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport sums it up for you "The anticipation is huge," says Matthias Glarner to blue Sport around eight weeks before the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis.

He doesn't want to pick favorites yet. However, the 2016 wrestling king mentions names such as Fabian Staudenmann, Adrian Walther and Samuel Giger.

Glarner also has high hopes for Joel Wicki: "He's someone who can add a little pepper to the soup." Show more

Matthias Glarner became wrestling king in Estavayer-Le-Lac in 2016. He defeated Armon Orlik from north-eastern Switzerland in the final round and ascended to the throne.

Almost six years ago, the now 39-year-old announced his retirement. Today, he is the athletics trainer for Fabian Staudenmann and Adrian Walther, among others, who are among the favorites at the Swiss Wrestling Festival (ESAF) in Mollis.

A few weeks before the highlight of the season, blue Sport spoke to Matthias Glarner.

Matthias Glarner, the ESAF in Mollis is just around the corner. How are you feeling at the thought of the event?

The anticipation is huge. I know exactly what's going on inside the athletes. The pulse is rising, as is the intensity of the training sessions. The title of wrestling king is at stake. There's a lot of emotion involved. When I'm in the stadium myself and the teams enter at 8 o'clock in the morning, that's the moment when I still have chicken skin. Then I wish I could stand there again. But as soon as the party starts, I'm happy to be in the stands.

As in previous years, the Bernese section will be there again this year with a very strong team. What is your secret?

The secret is our excellent work with young talent. We have a large number of young wrestlers. And from a wide range, there is then a top. We do very good work with young talent. Not just since yesterday, but for 10, 15, 20 years. And that is a continuity. It's no coincidence that you have good wrestlers. It's really good work that's being done at a young age.

Who are your favorites for the Swiss Confederation?

You have to let the season run its course a bit. The wrestlers who win a mountain festival or a sub-federation festival are among the favorites. That will be around seven to eight wrestlers. I maintain that one of them will become king. Fabian Staudenmann, Adrian Walther and Samuel Giger are swinging very well. I'm also very excited about Werner Schlegel (winner of the Nordostschweizer Schwingfest, ed.). Damian Ott is performing well, Armon Orlik ... There are a lot of really good wrestlers. And then you can't forget the reigning wrestling king Joel Wicki, together with Pirmin Reichmuth. It's going to be very exciting in Mollis.

The defending champion Joel Wicki has just shown once again that he can still do it by winning at the Central Switzerland Sub-Association Festival. What do you think he can do in Mollis?

He knows what it's like to be in the final round of a Swiss wrestling competition and knows what it takes to become wrestling king. He is the defending champion and will be highly motivated. I hope that he can compete there in top health. He is someone who adds a little pepper to the soup. I have a lot of confidence in him.

