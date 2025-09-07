Third win of the season for Max Verstappen and once again less than 100 points behind in the championship standings Keystone

Max Verstappen triumphs again in Italy. After eight races without a win, the world champion near the Swiss border returns to first place at the Italian GP in Monza - ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Max Verstappen continues to feel as comfortable in Italy as he did during all his years as world champion. Verstappen put in a gala performance. 112 days after his success at the Imola Grand Prix, the 27-year-old Dutchman celebrated his third win of the season - in superior style, just as we have come to expect from him.

The four-time world champion had surprisingly conquered pole position. In the race, he then gave the superior McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri no chance. For the first time in six years, the winner of the qualifying session celebrated the race victory in Monza.

Bortoleto in the points

With the 66th victory of his career and the third this season, Verstappen at least reduced the gap in the championship standings to below 100 points (94). Piastri, whose lead over team-mate Norris shrank by 3 points to 31, remains in front.

The 20-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto scored points again for the Sauber-Ferrari team in eighth place. Bortoleto missed out on his best classification in Formula 1 to date - sixth place in Hungary in the summer - by 21 seconds. Niko Hülkenberg in the second Sauber was unable to start the race due to hydraulic problems.