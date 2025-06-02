Max Verstappen is in danger of losing touch in the race for the world championship title. Picture: Keystone

Verstappen and Red Bull try everything at the Spanish GP. The risk plan doesn't work out. Instead, the Dutchman rams a rival and is penalized. World championship leader Piastri pulls away.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen causes a dangerous collision.

The Dutchman was supposed to overtake Mercedes driver George Russell shortly before the end - instead, he rammed into the Briton in a bend.

Verstappen then received a 10-second penalty and is now also facing a ban. Show more

After a serious relapse of rage by Max Verstappen with a ramming attack, the Formula 1 World Championship threatens to become a pure McLaren duel at an early stage. An "all-in" tire tactic seemed to work for the four-time champion at the Spanish Grand Prix, before Verstappen escalated in a thrilling final phase and only finished tenth after a ten-second penalty.

He also received three penalty points and now has a total of eleven for a period of 12 months. From the twelfth point, Verstappen would be banned from a Grand Prix. The next penalty points against Verstappen will not expire until after the Austrian GP at the end of June (2 points) - until then, the Canadian Grand Prix is still to come.

The reason for the excitement: Shortly before the end, Verstappen should have let Mercedes driver George Russell past. But instead of following the radio command, the Dutchman merely indicated to the Briton that he would let him past and then rammed into him during the maneuver instead. A short time later, he let Russell past after all.

When asked whether the action against the Mercedes driver was intentional, Verstappen replied defiantly: "Does it matter?"

The maneuver drew a lot of criticism after the race. "I've done that before," said McLaren driver Norris: "In Mario Kart!" Russell also felt "reminded of racing simulations or go-kart races".

When asked about the British driver's criticism, Verstappen was unapologetic: "I'll bring him some tissues next time," said the Dutchman. He did not want to talk to Russell, there was nothing to say, and he did not regret the collision in hindsight. "You shouldn't regret anything in life. You only live once."

Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko said of the incident: "It was an agitated atmosphere. Then there is a certain amount of frustration, which is expressed in the driving style."

"The gap is now slowly becoming frightening"

However, Verstappen's intimate did not apportion blame in the Sky interview. The situation for the team is far too serious overall. After losing the constructors' championship to McLaren last year, this year the drivers' championship is also in danger of being over early for Red Bull and Verstappen against Spanish winner Oscar Piastri and second-placed Lando Norris. "The gap is getting scary now," said Marko. "We are two or three tenths of a second slower. Even Verstappen can't make up that time."

In the spectacular final phase after a safety car deployment, Verstappen hit the Mercedes of fourth-placed George Russell with his Red Bull and was penalized for it. He slipped back to a completely disappointing tenth place. Verstappen was not particularly forthcoming afterwards: "It was a shame with the safety car, I only had hard tires left and they didn't work. I had no grip. Until then it was a positive race, third place was possible," he told RTL.

49 points behind for Frust-Verstappen

Meanwhile, Piastri celebrated his fifth win in the ninth race of the season. Team-mate Norris was also unable to threaten the Australian a week after his Monaco triumph. "I can't complain, it's been a great year so far and this weekend was exactly the kind of weekend I wanted," said Piastri.

Third place went to Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, who was not penalized after a manoeuvre against Verstappen. Nico Hülkenberg in the Sauber took a magnificent fifth place, leaving record champion Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari behind him after a great maneuver.

Race winner Piastri extended his lead. He now has 186 points, while Norris has 176. Verstappen scored just one point and has only 137 - 49 points fewer than Piastri.