World Championship title for Max Verstappen - race win secured by George Russell - Gallery Max Verstappen is world champion again. Image: Keystone With 5th place, Max Verstappen in the Red Bull secured his fourth title win in a row. Image: Keystone George Russell dominates the race and celebrates a one-two Mercedes victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Image: Keystone Star line-up in Las Vegas: Silvester Stallone waved off the race at the end. Image: Keystone The show once again matched Las Vegas at the race. Image: Keystone

Max Verstappen secures the world championship title early at the GP in Las Vegas. It is his fourth triumph in total, the fourth in a row.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Max Verstappen secures his fourth world championship title early at the GP in Las Vegas.

As a four-time world champion, Verstappen becomes one of the six most successful drivers in Formula 1 history.

The Sauber team remains without a single championship point in the third-to-last race. Show more

Max Verstappen's world championship title was no longer in danger at the GP in Las Vegas. Lando Norris was permanently behind the Red Bull driver. Norris had absolutely no chance of making up any points on Verstappen. Verstappen and Norris finished the race in exactly the same position from which they started.

Only Juan Manuel Fangio in a Mercedes (1954 to 1957), Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari (2000 to 2005), Sebastian Vettel in a Red Bull (2010 to 2013) and Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes (2017 to 2020) have won four consecutive titles before Verstappen.

Russell dominates - Mercedes celebrates double victory

George Russell had already dominated qualifying the day before. The Briton controlled the race. He benefited from the fact that team-mate Lewis Hamilton had to start the race from a long way back (10th on the grid). Mercedes celebrated its first one-two victory since the Brazilian Grand Prix more than two years ago.

Mercedes dominated in Las Vegas like in the very best times. They set the fastest time in every practice session. And they ensured that four different constructors won at least four races, a first in Formula 1.

Team Sauber without points

The Sauber team also failed to score any points in the third-to-last race. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu was in 9th place at one point, but finished the race in 13th place, just over 10 seconds behind the points.

The remaining two race weekends in Qatar (December 1), where the last sprint of the year is also on the program, and Abu Dhabi (December 8) are still about winning the constructors' championship. Ferrari extended its lead over McLaren and Red Bull Racing in Las Vegas.