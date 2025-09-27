Max Verstappen drew the crowds on Saturday. IMAGO/Gruppe C Photography

Two weeks ago, Max Verstappen just got his driver's license for the Nordschleife. Now he is already celebrating his first victory on the legendary Eifel circuit. And how!

DPA dpa

Max Verstappen celebrated his first victory on the legendary race track just two weeks after passing his Nordschleife driving test. In a Ferrari 296 GT3 of the Swiss team Emil Frey Racing, the four-time Formula 1 world champion literally outdid his rivals on his outing in the Nürburgring endurance series. With a brilliant performance in the first half of the four-hour race, he laid the foundation for victory in the so-called "Green Hell". "Winning here for the first time - great," said Verstappen.

Verstappen hands over the car with a lead of over a minute

The Dutchman, who turns 28 on Tuesday and wants to continue his race to catch up in the Formula 1 championship battle at the Singapore Grand Prix next weekend, had secured third place on the grid. He was in the lead after just a few meters and steadily extended it in his 600 hp Ferrari of the Swiss Emil Frey Racing team.

When he handed the car over to 22-year-old Briton Chris Lulham after two hours, he had opened up a lead of over a minute on his pursuers. Lulham then drove the car to the finish in first place on his debut two hours later.

Second place went to Swiss driver Fabio Scherrer in a Ford Mustang with his team-mates Dennis Fetzer and Jann Mardenborough, on whose career the movie "Gran Turismo" is based.

Even a four-time world champion needs a Nordschleife driver's license

Two weeks ago, Verstappen had to drive his first endurance race at the Nürburgring in a throttled GT4 car loaded with additional weights and finished seventh. In order to be allowed to drive there at all, he had to meet certain requirements in theory and practice beforehand, just like everyone else. Verstappen's goal is also to take part in the 24-hour race next year. Whether that will happen is difficult to say, he said.

Whether the successful Red Bull driver will win his fifth Formula 1 world championship title in a row before then is also questionable. After his two recent victories in Monza and Baku, the upcoming night race in Singapore will serve as an indicator of how realistic a successful race to catch up is. He is currently 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren in third place. There are still seven grand prix races to go - and Verstappen is definitely in a winning mood.

More videos from the department