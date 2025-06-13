  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World champion faces ban Max Verstappen's challenge: "Why should I change anything?"

dpa

13.6.2025 - 15:00

Max Verstappen has had little reason to be happy so far this season.
Max Verstappen has had little reason to be happy so far this season.
Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

The next time he breaks the rules, Max Verstappen could face a severe penalty. However, the defending champion sees no reason to change his driving style at the Canadian Grand Prix.

DPA

13.06.2025, 15:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After an intentional frustration collision with Mercedes driver George Russell at the previous race in Spain, Max Verstappen received three more penalty points.
  • He already has a total of eleven, and another one in Montreal would result in a ban for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.
  • However, Verstappen is not letting this affect him and makes it clear: "I'll just drive the way I always do."
Show more

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will not change his uncompromising driving style at the Canadian Grand Prix despite the threat of a race ban. "Why should I? I came here to race - and I will always drive hard," said the Red Bull star from the Netherlands in the paddock in Montreal: "It's hard for me to avoid any duels now. I will just drive the way I always do. I trust myself."

After an intentional frustration collision with Mercedes driver George Russell in the previous race in Spain, the four-time champion not only received a painful penalty, which threw him back from a possible podium finish to tenth place in the final phase. The 27-year-old also received three penalty points in the offenders' register. He already has a total of eleven, and another one in Montreal would result in a ban for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

Alarm at Red Bull. Max Verstappen goes crazy during angry race - now facing a ban

Alarm at Red BullMax Verstappen goes crazy during angry race - now facing a ban

Verstappen has to make up a large deficit in the World Championship

A penalty at the Grand Prix in Spielberg could also have severe consequences, before the first penalty points are deleted afterwards. Verstappen will not concern himself with this any further. If he has to take a break, so be it. That is a topic for the media. "I don't even think about it. I'll just drive the way I always do," said the championship third-placed driver.

The four-time champion is already 49 points behind leader Oscar Piastri in the McLaren ahead of the World Championship race in Montreal on Sunday (20:00). Verstappen has won in Canada in each of the past three years.

More from the department

Figurehead is gone. Pat Burgener to start for Brazil in future

Figurehead is gonePat Burgener to start for Brazil in future

Athletics. Field of participants promises excitement on the Pontaise

AthleticsField of participants promises excitement on the Pontaise

Spengler Cup. Fribourg-Gottéron against Sparta Prague as opening match

Spengler CupFribourg-Gottéron against Sparta Prague as opening match