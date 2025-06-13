Max Verstappen has had little reason to be happy so far this season. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

The next time he breaks the rules, Max Verstappen could face a severe penalty. However, the defending champion sees no reason to change his driving style at the Canadian Grand Prix.

After an intentional frustration collision with Mercedes driver George Russell at the previous race in Spain, Max Verstappen received three more penalty points.

He already has a total of eleven, and another one in Montreal would result in a ban for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

However, Verstappen is not letting this affect him and makes it clear: "I'll just drive the way I always do." Show more

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will not change his uncompromising driving style at the Canadian Grand Prix despite the threat of a race ban. "Why should I? I came here to race - and I will always drive hard," said the Red Bull star from the Netherlands in the paddock in Montreal: "It's hard for me to avoid any duels now. I will just drive the way I always do. I trust myself."

Verstappen has to make up a large deficit in the World Championship

A penalty at the Grand Prix in Spielberg could also have severe consequences, before the first penalty points are deleted afterwards. Verstappen will not concern himself with this any further. If he has to take a break, so be it. That is a topic for the media. "I don't even think about it. I'll just drive the way I always do," said the championship third-placed driver.

The four-time champion is already 49 points behind leader Oscar Piastri in the McLaren ahead of the World Championship race in Montreal on Sunday (20:00). Verstappen has won in Canada in each of the past three years.