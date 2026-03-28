Will Max Verstappen soon be leaving Formula 1? IMAGO/Jay Hirano

Max Verstappen is struggling with the new Formula 1 rules - his father warns of a loss of motivation. Is the four-time world champion at risk of leaving the premier class?

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The Dutchman still can't get to grips with his new car. He never found the right balance in qualifying in Suzuka and was ultimately beaten not only by team-mate Isack Hadjar, but also by rookie Arvid Lindblad from sister team VCARB.

"There's something wrong with this car - it's completely undriveable," says Verstappen over the radio, venting his frustration. He emerges in the mixed zone shortly afterwards feeling correspondingly empty: "I'm not even frustrated anymore, I'm already over it."

Jos Verstappen: "I'm pessimistic"

Are these already signs of resignation in the 28-year-old? Probably not, but father Jos warns that his son could soon lose interest in Formula 1. "Driving in these cars doesn't challenge him. To be honest, I fear that Max will lose his motivation," dad Verstappen told the Dutch "Telegraaf" ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday (at 7.00 am). Son Max has been chasing the front runners in the Red Bull since the start of the season and has been very critical of the new technical regulations on several occasions.

"You keep hearing that it's a question of getting used to it, but I'm sure Max won't enjoy it that much," warned his father. Under the new regulations, the electric part of the engine plays a much greater role, the drivers have to keep charging the battery and take their foot off the gas more often. This does not suit Max Verstappen's talent very well.

Jos Verstappen explained: "He used to think that driving Formula 1 was the greatest thing ever. But now I'm pretty pessimistic. I'd like to say it's not like that, but I see it as a problem for his future."

Max Verstappen still has a contract with the Red Bull team until 2028, but according to industry experts has an exit clause at the end of the season. Recently, the 28-year-old has repeatedly raved about other racing series. During the break before the Japanese guest appearance, he competed in a sports car race at the Nürburgring. He also wants to take part in the 24-hour classic there in May.

Charles Leclerc: "A bloody joke"

For 54-year-old Jos Verstappen, who contested 107 races in the premier class, Formula 1 has lost its soul. Courage and skill no longer play a major role in the age of energy management.

Charles Leclerc is of the same opinion: "I can't stand this qualifying. I accelerate quickly out of the corners and lose everything on the straights - it's a bloody joke," raged the Ferrari driver on the radio in Japan.

The Monegasque, who has 27 pole positions to his name and is known for his fast laps, does not like the energy management in qualifying. He is known for risking a lot and getting more out of the car than seems possible.

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