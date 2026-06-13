One day before her injury, Victoria Mboko (left) competed in doubles at Queen's alongside Serena Williams Keystone

Victoria Mboko will not be playing at Wimbledon. As the young Canadian has announced, a knee injury is preventing her from participating in the Grand Slam tournament in London.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mboko sustained the injury during the tournament at Queen’s. “Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday resulted in a cruciate ligament injury in my left knee, which means I’ll miss the rest of the grass-court season and, consequently, Wimbledon—a tournament I was so looking forward to this year,” wrote the 19-year-old player and world No. 9 on her social media accounts.

Mboko was injured in the round of 16 at Queen’s against Karolina Pliskova. The day before, she had partnered with Serena Williams in doubles, who, at 44, is making a comeback on the tour.