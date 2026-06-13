Victoria Mboko will not be competing at Wimbledon. As the young Canadian has announced, a knee injury is preventing her from participating in the Grand Slam tournament in London.

Mboko sustained the injury during the tournament at Queen’s. “Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday resulted in a cruciate ligament injury in my left knee, which means I’ll miss the rest of the grass-court season—including Wimbledon—a tournament I was so looking forward to this year,” wrote the 19-year-old player and world No. 9 on her social media accounts.

Mboko was injured in the round of 16 at Queen’s against Karolina Pliskova. The day before, she had partnered with Serena Williams in doubles, as the 44-year-old makes her comeback on the tour.