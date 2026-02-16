  1. Residential Customers
Festival of failures in the slalom McGrath in the lead - Meillard on course for his third medal

Sandro Zappella

16.2.2026

Loïc Meillard is on course for a medal after the first run.
Keystone

Loïc Meillard finds a fast way through the poles in the driving snow in Bormio. The slalom world champion is second behind Atle Lie McGrath after the first run in the Olympic slalom.

16.02.2026, 09:33

16.02.2026, 11:06

Atle Lie McGrath was in a class of his own on the course set by Mauro Pini from Ticino. The 25-year-old Norwegian, the best slalom skier in the World Cup so far this winter despite three retirements, immediately set the fastest time with the number 1, which no one else was even close to matching.

Loïc Meillard, who started immediately after McGrath, showed a good run, but already lost 0.59 seconds. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland thus has his sights set on his third medal win in Bormio. He previously won silver with Marco Odermatt in the team combined in Valtellina a week ago and bronze two days ago in the giant slalom behind Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt.

Nef a long way behind

Meillard is the only member of the Swiss slalom quartet who still has a realistic chance of winning a medal after half a stint. Tanguy Nef set a superior best time in the team combined slalom a week ago and won Olympic gold together with Franjo von Allmen. However, he never got up to speed in the special slalom and lost 2.32 seconds to McGrath. This meant that the man from Geneva only finished in 10th place after 35 racers had started.

Mathias Iten (15th) and Daniel Yule (18th) lost half a second and a whole second respectively more than Nef.

Apart from Meillard, only the Austrian Fabio Gstrein (0.94 back) and the Norwegian Timon Haugan (0.96) lost less than a second to McGrath. Fifth-placed Belgian Armand Marchant lost 1.2 seconds and sixth-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen 1.6 seconds on the best time.

Live ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • The intermediate classification

  • Starting number 30

    Sam Maes drops out

    The Belgian is the last of the top 30 and is also eliminated here.

  • Start number 29

    Ax Swartz loses over three seconds

    The Swede is 3.05 seconds behind.

  • Starting number 28

    Billy Major relatively strong

    2.52 seconds back for Major and thus 12th place. You can't get much more out of these conditions today.

  • Start number 27

    Jakobsen also retires

    Unsurprisingly, the "retirement king" was also eliminated.

  • Start number 26

    Iten with a stable run

    The Swiss skier finished 2.82 seconds behind Zubcic. There is simply not much more possible here.

  • Start number 25

    Zubcic loses 2.79 seconds

    The Croatian is close to three seconds behind. But at least that's still enough for the top 15.

  • Start number 24

    Taylor also out

    And the retirement rate continues to rise thanks to Laurie Taylor.

  • Start number 23

    Sala drops out

    The second Italian also drops out. So no local hero at the finish yet.

  • Starting number 22

    Solberg also far behind

    There are currently only two scenarios: A big gap or retirement. For Solberg it is also option 1: a big gap. At 2.57 seconds, however, he is still one of the better drivers who started last.

  • Starting number 21

    Kolega says goodbye

    Driver 21, retirement 7. We stick to our guns: every third driver drops out here.

  • Start number 20

    Ryding makes up a big gap

    The Briton also has no chance here. He crossed the finish line 3.74 seconds behind.

  • Start number 19

    Yule misses the exploit

    Daniel Yule just isn't doing well, and the Olympic slalom is no exception. He is 3.28 seconds behind.

  • Start number 18

    Popov is also eliminated

    After 18 racers, Popov is already the sixth not to make it to the finish. This means that every third racer has been eliminated so far.

  • Start number 17

    Matt loses 2.2 seconds

    Another Austrian who can only shake his head at the finish. Michael Matt is 2.2 seconds behind leader Atle Lie McGrath.

  • Start number 16

    Schwarz also a long way behind

    The Austrian also loses almost two seconds - it will also be difficult for Marco Schwarz in the battle for the podium.

  • Start number 15

    Tanguy Nef too passive

    In contrast to his brilliant combined slalom, this is disappointing today. Tanguy Nef loses 2.32 seconds with a passive run to the finish.

  • Starting number 14

    Vinatzer is eliminated

    The Italian almost dropped out at the top and a little later dropped out completely. It was a completely unsuccessful performance by the local hero.

  • Start number 13

    Strasser over two seconds behind

    The German comes through, but with a big gap. 2.35 seconds behind at the finish.

  • Start number 12

    Gstrein knocks one out of the park

    Wow, what a top run from Gstrein. The Austrian keeps the gap under one second and takes 3rd place.

  • Start number 11

    Feller makes a big mistake

    The Austrian joins the retired skiers It's clear that all athletes take full risks at the Olympics, so retirements are not very surprising.

  • Starting number 10

    Steven Amiez with a mega deficit

    It's not the day for the French: Rassat is out, Noel is way behind and Steven Amiez is even 4.04 seconds behind. That was probably nothing.

  • Starting number 9

    Hallberg drops out

    The second retirement here in the Bormio slalom. Hallberg also fails to finish his run.

  • Start number 8

    Marchand just behind the podium

    The Belgian with a rock-solid run. 1.2 seconds behind in 4th place, he is fully in the fight for the medals.

  • Start number 7

    Haugan keeps up reasonably well

    The Norwegian is obviously getting the maximum out of what is still possible here. Haugan keeps the gap under one second and is thus in 3rd place, leaving Meillard unchallenged in 2nd place.

  • Start number 6

    Pinheiro Braathen drops out

    The sensational Olympic giant slalom champion is also skiing fast today. But then the dream of the next medal is over. The Brazilian slips and is eliminated.

  • Starting number 5

    Henrik Kristoffersen also beaten

    Will it be another start number race here? Kristoffersen also loses a lot of time here, over 1.5 seconds.

  • Start number 4

    Noel a long way behind

    The French are in for another disappointment. Clement Noël was considered one of the favorites, but loses almost two seconds here.

  • Start number 3

    Rassat fails

    The first retirement in this race. The Frenchman Paco Rassat drops out.

  • Start number 2

    Meillard loses over half a second

    The Swiss racer with a clean run but not quite as dynamic as McGrath in front of him. Meillard loses just over half a second.

  • Start number 1

    McGrath with first target time

    The Norwegian opens today's slalom and finishes in 56.14 seconds. What is this time worth? Loïc Meillard will give a first indication shortly.

  • Tanguy Nef wants the next exploit

    He managed the perfect run in the team combined, now Tanguy Nef wants to do the same in the slalom on Monday. The man from Geneva talks about the most emotional days of his career.

    Second medal coup in the slalom?. Tanguy Nef:

    Second medal coup in the slalom?Tanguy Nef: "I've been working towards this my whole life"

  • The start list and Swiss trump cards

    The Swiss are at the start today with numbers 2 (Meillard), 15 (Nef), 19 (Yule) and 26 (Iten). The biggest Swiss trump card in the battle for a medal is Loïc Meillard, who not only has a good starting number but has already finished on the slalom podium three times this season. Tanguy Nef will have to wait until later, but proved in the team combined that the flat slope in Bormio suits him.

  • Incredible Swiss yield

    The men from Swiss Ski have more than met the high demands of the Olympics so far. In the four races so far (downhill, team combined, super-G and giant slalom) they have won seven medals, three of them gold. Although the competition in the slalom is fierce, the chances of another Swiss medal are certainly intact.

  • Welcome ...

    ... to the men's slalom at the Olympic Games. The first run will open at 10 am, with the deciding run starting at 1.30 pm. Both runs will be ticketed live here on blue News.

    • Show more

