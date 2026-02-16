Loïc Meillard finds a fast way through the poles in the driving snow in Bormio. The slalom world champion is second behind Atle Lie McGrath after the first run in the Olympic slalom.
Atle Lie McGrath was in a class of his own on the course set by Mauro Pini from Ticino. The 25-year-old Norwegian, the best slalom skier in the World Cup so far this winter despite three retirements, immediately set the fastest time with the number 1, which no one else was even close to matching.
Loïc Meillard, who started immediately after McGrath, showed a good run, but already lost 0.59 seconds. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland thus has his sights set on his third medal win in Bormio. He previously won silver with Marco Odermatt in the team combined in Valtellina a week ago and bronze two days ago in the giant slalom behind Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt.
Nef a long way behind
Meillard is the only member of the Swiss slalom quartet who still has a realistic chance of winning a medal after half a stint. Tanguy Nef set a superior best time in the team combined slalom a week ago and won Olympic gold together with Franjo von Allmen. However, he never got up to speed in the special slalom and lost 2.32 seconds to McGrath. This meant that the man from Geneva only finished in 10th place after 35 racers had started.
Mathias Iten (15th) and Daniel Yule (18th) lost half a second and a whole second respectively more than Nef.
Apart from Meillard, only the Austrian Fabio Gstrein (0.94 back) and the Norwegian Timon Haugan (0.96) lost less than a second to McGrath. Fifth-placed Belgian Armand Marchant lost 1.2 seconds and sixth-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen 1.6 seconds on the best time.
The intermediate classification
Starting number 30
Sam Maes drops out
The Belgian is the last of the top 30 and is also eliminated here.
Start number 29
Ax Swartz loses over three seconds
The Swede is 3.05 seconds behind.
Starting number 28
Billy Major relatively strong
2.52 seconds back for Major and thus 12th place. You can't get much more out of these conditions today.
Start number 27
Jakobsen also retires
Unsurprisingly, the "retirement king" was also eliminated.
Start number 26
Iten with a stable run
The Swiss skier finished 2.82 seconds behind Zubcic. There is simply not much more possible here.
Start number 25
Zubcic loses 2.79 seconds
The Croatian is close to three seconds behind. But at least that's still enough for the top 15.
Start number 24
Taylor also out
And the retirement rate continues to rise thanks to Laurie Taylor.
Start number 23
Sala drops out
The second Italian also drops out. So no local hero at the finish yet.
Starting number 22
Solberg also far behind
There are currently only two scenarios: A big gap or retirement. For Solberg it is also option 1: a big gap. At 2.57 seconds, however, he is still one of the better drivers who started last.
Starting number 21
Kolega says goodbye
Driver 21, retirement 7. We stick to our guns: every third driver drops out here.
Start number 20
Ryding makes up a big gap
The Briton also has no chance here. He crossed the finish line 3.74 seconds behind.
Start number 19
Yule misses the exploit
Daniel Yule just isn't doing well, and the Olympic slalom is no exception. He is 3.28 seconds behind.
Start number 18
Popov is also eliminated
After 18 racers, Popov is already the sixth not to make it to the finish. This means that every third racer has been eliminated so far.
Start number 17
Matt loses 2.2 seconds
Another Austrian who can only shake his head at the finish. Michael Matt is 2.2 seconds behind leader Atle Lie McGrath.
Start number 16
Schwarz also a long way behind
The Austrian also loses almost two seconds - it will also be difficult for Marco Schwarz in the battle for the podium.
Start number 15
Tanguy Nef too passive
In contrast to his brilliant combined slalom, this is disappointing today. Tanguy Nef loses 2.32 seconds with a passive run to the finish.
Starting number 14
Vinatzer is eliminated
The Italian almost dropped out at the top and a little later dropped out completely. It was a completely unsuccessful performance by the local hero.
Start number 13
Strasser over two seconds behind
The German comes through, but with a big gap. 2.35 seconds behind at the finish.
Start number 12
Gstrein knocks one out of the park
Wow, what a top run from Gstrein. The Austrian keeps the gap under one second and takes 3rd place.
Start number 11
Feller makes a big mistake
The Austrian joins the retired skiers It's clear that all athletes take full risks at the Olympics, so retirements are not very surprising.
Starting number 10
Steven Amiez with a mega deficit
It's not the day for the French: Rassat is out, Noel is way behind and Steven Amiez is even 4.04 seconds behind. That was probably nothing.
Starting number 9
Hallberg drops out
The second retirement here in the Bormio slalom. Hallberg also fails to finish his run.
Start number 8
Marchand just behind the podium
The Belgian with a rock-solid run. 1.2 seconds behind in 4th place, he is fully in the fight for the medals.
Start number 7
Haugan keeps up reasonably well
The Norwegian is obviously getting the maximum out of what is still possible here. Haugan keeps the gap under one second and is thus in 3rd place, leaving Meillard unchallenged in 2nd place.
Start number 6
Pinheiro Braathen drops out
The sensational Olympic giant slalom champion is also skiing fast today. But then the dream of the next medal is over. The Brazilian slips and is eliminated.
Starting number 5
Henrik Kristoffersen also beaten
Will it be another start number race here? Kristoffersen also loses a lot of time here, over 1.5 seconds.
Start number 4
Noel a long way behind
The French are in for another disappointment. Clement Noël was considered one of the favorites, but loses almost two seconds here.
Start number 3
Rassat fails
The first retirement in this race. The Frenchman Paco Rassat drops out.
Start number 2
Meillard loses over half a second
The Swiss racer with a clean run but not quite as dynamic as McGrath in front of him. Meillard loses just over half a second.
Start number 1
McGrath with first target time
The Norwegian opens today's slalom and finishes in 56.14 seconds. What is this time worth? Loïc Meillard will give a first indication shortly.
Tanguy Nef wants the next exploit
He managed the perfect run in the team combined, now Tanguy Nef wants to do the same in the slalom on Monday. The man from Geneva talks about the most emotional days of his career.
The start list and Swiss trump cards
The Swiss are at the start today with numbers 2 (Meillard), 15 (Nef), 19 (Yule) and 26 (Iten). The biggest Swiss trump card in the battle for a medal is Loïc Meillard, who not only has a good starting number but has already finished on the slalom podium three times this season. Tanguy Nef will have to wait until later, but proved in the team combined that the flat slope in Bormio suits him.
Incredible Swiss yield
The men from Swiss Ski have more than met the high demands of the Olympics so far. In the four races so far (downhill, team combined, super-G and giant slalom) they have won seven medals, three of them gold. Although the competition in the slalom is fierce, the chances of another Swiss medal are certainly intact.
-
... to the men's slalom at the Olympic Games. The first run will open at 10 am, with the deciding run starting at 1.30 pm. Both runs will be ticketed live here on blue News.