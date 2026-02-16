Loïc Meillard is on course for a medal after the first run. Keystone

Loïc Meillard finds a fast way through the poles in the driving snow in Bormio. The slalom world champion is second behind Atle Lie McGrath after the first run in the Olympic slalom.

Sandro Zappella

Atle Lie McGrath was in a class of his own on the course set by Mauro Pini from Ticino. The 25-year-old Norwegian, the best slalom skier in the World Cup so far this winter despite three retirements, immediately set the fastest time with the number 1, which no one else was even close to matching.

Loïc Meillard, who started immediately after McGrath, showed a good run, but already lost 0.59 seconds. The 29-year-old from western Switzerland thus has his sights set on his third medal win in Bormio. He previously won silver with Marco Odermatt in the team combined in Valtellina a week ago and bronze two days ago in the giant slalom behind Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Odermatt.

Nef a long way behind

Meillard is the only member of the Swiss slalom quartet who still has a realistic chance of winning a medal after half a stint. Tanguy Nef set a superior best time in the team combined slalom a week ago and won Olympic gold together with Franjo von Allmen. However, he never got up to speed in the special slalom and lost 2.32 seconds to McGrath. This meant that the man from Geneva only finished in 10th place after 35 racers had started.

Mathias Iten (15th) and Daniel Yule (18th) lost half a second and a whole second respectively more than Nef.

Apart from Meillard, only the Austrian Fabio Gstrein (0.94 back) and the Norwegian Timon Haugan (0.96) lost less than a second to McGrath. Fifth-placed Belgian Armand Marchant lost 1.2 seconds and sixth-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen 1.6 seconds on the best time.

