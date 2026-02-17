  1. Residential Customers
Norwegian explains his escape McGrath talks about his drama in the slalom: "I think I need help"

Jan Arnet

17.2.2026

Atle Lie McGrath talks about his slalom drama on Monday evening.
Atle Lie McGrath talks about his slalom drama on Monday evening.
Keystone

Atle Lie McGrath is on course for gold in the Olympic slalom, but then gets caught up and comes away empty-handed. Afterwards, the 25-year-old gets emotional - and initially runs away. He later explains his escape.

17.02.2026, 07:38

17.02.2026, 07:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After an outstanding first run in the Olympic slalom, Atle Lie McGrath was on course for gold, but was eliminated in the second run after a single thread.
  • The 25-year-old Norwegian was deeply disappointed, threw away his poles and fled into the forest. He later spoke of the hardest time of his career, also against the backdrop of the death of his grandfather.
  • "It's going to take me a long time to get over it," McGrath admits. "I think I need help."
Show more

Atle Lie McGrath's heartbreaking bider goes around the world on Monday. Like the Norwegian slalom star, who drops out with gold in sight, takes flight and lies in the snow at the edge of the forest while Loïc Meillard celebrates his Olympic victory in the finish area.

McGrath then avoids the award ceremony. He only crosses the finish line after a delay, refuses interviews and disappears from the media area with his hood pulled low over his face. He later answers the journalists' questions in front of the Norwegian team hotel.

"Emotions just came up," explains the 25-year-old. "I wanted some time to myself. Everything got out of hand. But the photographers found me, so I didn't have any time to myself there either."

After the death of grandfather. McGrath threads his way to gold - what happens next is heartbreaking

After the death of grandfatherMcGrath threads his way to gold - what happens next is heartbreaking

McGrath also talks about Swiss coach Thierry Meynet, who was cheering Meillard's victory right next to him immediately after the Norwegian's threader. "That was the first thing I saw. I don't need to say anything about it. It's clear how I feel about it," said McGrath, who described his time at the Olympics as the "hardest of my career".

Atle Lie McGrath is very angry after his elimination in the slalom. Swiss coach Thierry Meynet cheers in the background.
Atle Lie McGrath is very angry after his elimination in the slalom. Swiss coach Thierry Meynet cheers in the background.
Keystone

The Games were already under difficult circumstances for him. On the day of the opening ceremony, he had to cope with the death of his grandfather and shared his grief in an emotional Instagram post. After finishing fifth in the giant slalom, his last medal dream in the slalom was now shattered - in dramatic fashion.

"I've never experienced anything like this"

The incident with Thierry Meynet is "just a small drop in a bucket that is getting bigger and bigger. It's been a tough few days outside the sport, and then comes the toughest day in the sport. When it gets this hard on the slopes, it becomes a lot," McGrath sums up soberingly.

It is clear to the Norwegian that he needs time. "I will need a lot of time to get over it. I think I need help. It was really hard, I've never experienced anything like it in my life. My grandad's death has thrown me off course a bit, but luckily I have people around me who love and support me."

Ski legend analyzes the Olympic slalom. Von Grünigen praises Meillard:

Ski legend analyzes the Olympic slalomVon Grünigen praises Meillard: "He was able to show his class"

It particularly pains him that he had the best cards after a strong first run. "And then I didn't get it down - with half a second to spare. That makes it so hard for me." No happy ending. But McGrath is looking ahead: "The Olympics only come around every four years, which makes it so difficult to cope with. But I'll be back and I'll see you in four years' time."

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

Image: KEYSTONE

Image: KEYSTONE

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

Image: KEYSTONE

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

Image: KEYSTONE

Michael von Grünigen's analysis after the slalom

