  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the death of grandfather McGrath threads the gold course - what happens next is heartbreaking

Jan Arnet

16.2.2026

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.
The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.. A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.. The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ...

The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: imago

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: imago

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.
The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.. A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.. The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ...

The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ...

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: KEYSTONE

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: imago

The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures.

Image: imago

Where there are winners, there are always losers. While Loïc Meillard celebrates his first Olympic victory, Atle Lie McGrath is the big loser in the slalom. The pictures after his elimination are heartbreaking.

16.02.2026, 15:03

16.02.2026, 16:21

He went into the race as the favorite, was given the edge for the gold medal with start number 1 and took the lead in the first run. Everything was set for Atle Lie Mcgrath. And the story could not have been more emotional.

Mcgrath's grandfather passed away during the opening ceremony. In a long Instagram post afterwards, the Norwegian recalled his shared experiences with his grandfather in moving words. It goes without saying that McGrath also wanted to win the slalom for his grandfather. He also tackled the race with a mourning flag on his arm.

But when the 25-year-old left the starting gate on the second run, something seemed to block him. McGrath couldn't find his rhythm, seemed very nervous and tense - and after 15 seconds it had already happened: McGrath gets stuck and drops out. The dream of Olympic gold is over. Bitter!

Gold again for Switzerland. Meillard takes Olympic victory in the slalom! Drama surrounding McGrath

Gold again for SwitzerlandMeillard takes Olympic victory in the slalom! Drama surrounding McGrath

While the tears of joy welled up in the eyes of winner Loïc Meillard in the finish area, McGrath was filled with rage. He curses, throws away his ski poles and grabs his helmet. Then he takes off his skis, crosses the piste barrier and simply runs off beside the piste. McGrath makes his way to the forest, lies down in the snow and takes a few minutes to himself. The images are heartbreaking.

More Olympics

Crash caused. Jan Christen disqualified after podium finish

Crash causedJan Christen disqualified after podium finish

Ski legend analyzes the Olympic slalom. Von Grünigen praises Meillard:

Ski legend analyzes the Olympic slalomVon Grünigen praises Meillard: "He was able to show his class"

Olympic splinters. Of swearing Germans and an Olympic champion with fatherly joy

Olympic splintersOf swearing Germans and an Olympic champion with fatherly joy

National League. Thierry Bader operated on after knee injury

National LeagueThierry Bader operated on after knee injury

Deep insights from the Olympic champion. Brignone skied to gold with mortal fear:

Deep insights from the Olympic championBrignone skied to gold with mortal fear: "I completely ruined my leg and knee"