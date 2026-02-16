The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures. A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open. Image: KEYSTONE The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ... Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: imago Image: imago The drama surrounding McGrath in the Olympic slalom in pictures. A picture is worth a thousand words: Atle Lie McGrath alone in the wide open. Image: KEYSTONE The drama surrounding McGrath in pictures ... Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: KEYSTONE Image: imago Image: imago

Where there are winners, there are always losers. While Loïc Meillard celebrates his first Olympic victory, Atle Lie McGrath is the big loser in the slalom. The pictures after his elimination are heartbreaking.

Jan Arnet

He went into the race as the favorite, was given the edge for the gold medal with start number 1 and took the lead in the first run. Everything was set for Atle Lie Mcgrath. And the story could not have been more emotional.

Mcgrath's grandfather passed away during the opening ceremony. In a long Instagram post afterwards, the Norwegian recalled his shared experiences with his grandfather in moving words. It goes without saying that McGrath also wanted to win the slalom for his grandfather. He also tackled the race with a mourning flag on his arm.

But when the 25-year-old left the starting gate on the second run, something seemed to block him. McGrath couldn't find his rhythm, seemed very nervous and tense - and after 15 seconds it had already happened: McGrath gets stuck and drops out. The dream of Olympic gold is over. Bitter!

While the tears of joy welled up in the eyes of winner Loïc Meillard in the finish area, McGrath was filled with rage. He curses, throws away his ski poles and grabs his helmet. Then he takes off his skis, crosses the piste barrier and simply runs off beside the piste. McGrath makes his way to the forest, lies down in the snow and takes a few minutes to himself. The images are heartbreaking.