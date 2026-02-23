The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina His dad wins bronze with Switzerland, something Yannick Schwaller's son naturally wants to achieve one day. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss bobsleigh crab lives in ice canals. Image: KEYSTONE Wow, what a jump by the Swiss athlete. Image: KEYSTONE When the world turns upside down for a moment. Image: KEYSTONE Unfortunately, there are also many falls on the halfpipe. Here the US American Nick Goepper gets caught. Image: KEYSTONE French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet loves the taste of precious metal. Image: KEYSTONE A must-see: Ski mountaineering! Image: KEYSTONE It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs. Image: Keystone The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends. Image: KEYSTONE Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater. Image: KEYSTONE The sweet taste of bronze. Image: KEYSTONE The referee had everything under control in this game. Image: KEYSTONE A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet. Image: KEYSTONE You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark. Image: KEYSTONE Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance. Image: KEYSTONE Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination. Image: KEYSTONE Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves. Image: KEYSTONE Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom. Image: KEYSTONE Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland! Image: KEYSTONE A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud. Image: Keystone The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver. Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter. Image: Keystone The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money. Image: Keystone Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet. Image: Keystone Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him. Image: Keystone Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see. Image: Keystone Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track. Image: Keystone The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games. Image: Keystone This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat. Image: KEYSTONE Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad. Image: Keystone Ilia Malinin shows what he can do. Image: KEYSTONE The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls. Image: Keystone Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver). Image: KEYSTONE Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance. Image: KEYSTONE Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck. Image: AP Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event. Image: Keystone Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag. Image: Keystone Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined. Image: Keystone Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding. Image: KEYSTONE The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening. Image: KEYSTONE Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done. Image: Keystone This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)... Image: KEYSTONE The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina His dad wins bronze with Switzerland, something Yannick Schwaller's son naturally wants to achieve one day. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss bobsleigh crab lives in ice canals. Image: KEYSTONE Wow, what a jump by the Swiss athlete. Image: KEYSTONE When the world turns upside down for a moment. Image: KEYSTONE Unfortunately, there are also many falls on the halfpipe. Here the US American Nick Goepper gets caught. Image: KEYSTONE French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet loves the taste of precious metal. Image: KEYSTONE A must-see: Ski mountaineering! Image: KEYSTONE It's just a shame if you lose your balance when climbing stairs. Image: Keystone The Kazakh Sofia Samodelkina bends. Image: KEYSTONE Even if it doesn't look like it here: The US women win the ice hockey final against Canada. Image: KEYSTONE The Swiss women win the bronze medal game. The joy couldn't be greater. Image: KEYSTONE The sweet taste of bronze. Image: KEYSTONE The referee had everything under control in this game. Image: KEYSTONE A real eye-catcher: Vladimir Semirunniy's helmet. Image: KEYSTONE You don't want to meet the Slovenian Vid Vrhovnik in the dark. Image: KEYSTONE Hands up: The bobsledders from the USA put in a strong performance. Image: KEYSTONE Not yet Olympic: the snow shovel team combination. Image: KEYSTONE Will probably soon have a new profile picture: Nordic combined athlete Kristjan Ilves. Image: KEYSTONE Served and alone: Atle Lie McGrath after his drama in the slalom. Image: KEYSTONE Medals within reach: The Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland! Image: KEYSTONE A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud. Image: Keystone The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver. Image: KEYSTONE Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter. Image: Keystone The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money. Image: Keystone Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet. Image: Keystone Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero. Image: Keystone Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him. Image: Keystone Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see. Image: Keystone Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track. Image: Keystone The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games. Image: Keystone This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat. Image: KEYSTONE Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad. Image: Keystone Ilia Malinin shows what he can do. Image: KEYSTONE The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls. Image: Keystone Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver). Image: KEYSTONE Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance. Image: KEYSTONE Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck. Image: AP Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event. Image: Keystone Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag. Image: Keystone Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined. Image: Keystone Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding. Image: KEYSTONE The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening. Image: KEYSTONE Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done. Image: Keystone This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating. Image: Keystone Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall. Image: Keystone Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone. Image: KEYSTONE China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye. Image: KEYSTONE Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump. Image: KEYSTONE Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie. Image: KEYSTONE Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training. Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)... Image: KEYSTONE

17 days, almost 350 medals and countless emotions - the Winter Olympics in Italy have been a spectacle over the last two and a half weeks. We take a look back.

Luca Betschart

McGrath's escape into the forest

Atle Lie McGrath is going through difficult times during the Olympic Games. His beloved grandfather passes away during the opening ceremony. A bitter loss for the 25-year-old, who then competes in the races in Bormio wearing a mourning flag - and in particular wants to win the slalom for his grandfather.

McGrath demonstrates his skills in his showpiece discipline, is clearly leading the classification at the halfway point and is well on the way to achieving his big goal. But then the Norwegian fell after 15 seconds in the second run. The dream of Olympic gold was over.

Heartbreaking images follow. McGrath throws away his ski poles, grabs his helmet and then takes off his skis. Enraged, he crosses the piste barrier, simply runs off the piste and lies down in the snow at the edge of the forest. "I wanted some time to myself. Everything got out of hand," says McGrath later about his freak-out. "But the photographers found me, so I didn't have any time to myself there either."

Tears for Ragettli

Andri Ragettli is also denied an Olympic medal in 2026. And just like in Beijing, the 27-year-old finished in a thankless fourth place in slopestyle. The disappointment is huge. "I'll be honest, it's extremely hard," says Ragettli and can no longer hold back the tears: "I came out here today and just wanted to make my father proud. Unfortunately it was only fourth place today. I think he's still proud of me in heaven and I'm going to keep fighting and definitely not give up."

The drama and Lindsey Vonn

With just one week to go until the start of the Olympics, Lindsey Vonn seems to be well on her way to winning another precious metal at the age of 41. As the leader of the downhill World Cup, Vonn tackles the last race before the season highlight. But the run in Crans-Montana ends with a horror crash in which Vonn tears her cruciate ligament.

Nevertheless, just nine days later, the US American is at the start of the Olympic downhill, where the drama takes its course. After just 13 seconds of skiing, Vonn loses control, flies through the air and falls heavily. She screams in pain, has to be transported away by helicopter and subsequently undergoes several operations on her leg.

Last Friday, she reported back after the fifth operation, which took over six hours. However, she is still unable to leave the hospital. And she announces: "I will soon explain the injury and what it all means."

The unsportsmanlike conduct of Ryan Regez

Four years ago in Beijing, Ryan Regez was crowned Olympic champion. And the 33-year-old wants to defend his title at these Games at all costs. The plan initially works - until Regez makes one too many mistakes in the semi-final. The Swiss not only takes himself out of the race, but also the German Tim Hronek.

"I tangled with him and blocked him," admits Regez in an interview shortly afterwards, fighting back tears: "That was unsportsmanlike of me. That's not clean. If I could do it differently, I would."

But that does little to help the frustrated German, who is also stuck in the semi-finals as a result of the action. "He apologized, but then I also said to him: Ryan, all well and good. But I can't buy anything from that at the end of the day," said Hronek.

The shock of Kevin Fiala

In their second Olympic appearance against Canada, the ice comrades have to suffer a 5-1 defeat. Above all, however, Patrick Fischer's team loses a key player in Kevin Fiala. After a collision, opponent Tom Wilson landed awkwardly on Fiala's leg, who suffered a serious injury to his lower leg and will be out for at least two months.

The shock is profound - whether for teammates or opponents. As Fiala is carried off in a stretcher, Canada's NHL stars stand guard for the Nati star. "We just tried to show our support. Everyone fights hard, but you never want to see something like that," says superstar Sidney Crosby. "Kevin is a competitive guy who works hard. It's unfortunate that something like this happens."

First sorrow, then joy for Fähndrich

For Nadine Fähndrich, the Games begin with bitter disappointment. Starting as one of the favorites in the sprint, the Swiss athlete fails in the quarter-finals because she collapses on the home straight. At the finish line, the cross-country skier struggles with her emotions: "Knowing how many people have invested so much and seeing their disappointment is the hardest thing."

A week later, Fähndrich is nevertheless beaming with her first Olympic medal of her career. She won silver in the team sprint together with Nadja Kälin - and this time she had to fight back tears of joy. "A lot of people had to build me up so that I could come back. I'm so grateful for all the people I have around me," emphasizes Fähndrich. "It hasn't been an easy few days, but it's wonderful that it's ended like this."

Lena Dürr's nightmare

Flashback: Four years ago, Lena Dürr leads the Olympic slalom rankings after the first run. However, the German fell back to fourth place in the final race and was left without a medal. Dürr experiences the next Olympic drama in Cortina. Still in second place at the halfway point, the 34-year-old gave away the medal in the second run with a catch on the very first pole. Unsurprisingly, tears flowed in the finish area afterwards.

The curling race

Things get heated in the curling hall at times. During the game against Canada, the Swedish team accuses opponent Marc Kennedy of touching the stone beyond the hog line - the green line behind which the stone must be completely released. This triggers heated discussions. Kennedy does not want to know anything about a possible irregular double touch. "Who does that? Who does that? I've never done that before," the 44-year-old rails at his opponents and addresses a "fuck off" to the Swede Oskar Ingemar Eriksson.

The incident makes waves. The next day, the Swiss team also complained about a possible breach of the rules by the Canadians, whereupon the world federation reminded the players of the rules by email and announced that the referees would take a closer look from now on.

Incidentally, Canada and Kennedy ultimately win the gold medal with a victory in the final over Switzerland's conqueror Great Britain. But probably not the fairness prize.