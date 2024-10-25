  1. Residential Customers
Overtaking maneuver on Verstappen McLaren and Norris file an appeal after five-second penalty

SDA

25.10.2024 - 07:46

This overtaking maneuver by Lando Norris (right) outside the track restrictions is the subject of the appeal.
Keystone

Before the Grand Prix weekend in Mexico, Formula 1 still has to deal with an appeal. McLaren and Lando Norris are contesting the five-second penalty from the last GP in Austin.

25.10.2024, 07:46

25.10.2024, 08:58

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Lando Norris overtook Max Verstappen at the GP in Austin last weekend.
  • The overtaking maneuver was punished with a five-second penalty. As a result, Norris lost his 3rd place.
  • McLaren and Norris are now contesting the penalty.
Show more

Because of this penalty in the finish of last weekend's race, Lando Norris lost 3rd place in the race to world champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Norris occupy 1st and 2nd place in the championship standings - every point is important.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty on Sunday after the duel during the overtaking maneuver against Verstappen. As a result, he lost 3rd place to Verstappen at the finish. The gap in the drivers' standings increased by three points.

In a hearing with the race stewards on Friday, McLaren must present new evidence so that the penalty can be reconsidered.

SDA

