When team-mates become great rivals: Lando Norris (left) and Oscar Piastri. Keystone

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have a collegial relationship. However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that the two team-mates could fall out in the battle for the Formula 1 championship title.

Jan Arnet

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are set to become major contenders for the world title.

"We know that sooner or later it will come to a hairy situation," McLaren CEO Zak Brown is certain.

As expected before the season, the McLaren drivers are really shaking up Formula 1 this year. Oscar Piastri leads the championship by ten points ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris. Defending champion Max Verstappen follows close behind.

However, McLaren's success is not necessarily based on the drivers working together. "Nobody should expect us to go on vacation together. We get on well and laugh a lot. But we're still not best friends," Piastri recently clarified.

There are no friendships on the track, not even among teammates. At the end of the day, the drivers are lone fighters. "So I'm not going to go to Norris and say: 'Look here - if you do this, you'll be another 0.1 seconds faster'," said Piastri.

McLaren CEO assumes dispute - and would be relieved

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is also aware of this. He even strongly assumes that there will be friction in his racing team. "We have two racing drivers who are battling for the top spot and in some ways it doesn't matter that they drive for the same team," Brown is quoted as saying in the Krone newspaper. "They will continue to go toe-to-toe in the coming races and of course we know that sooner or later it will come to a hairy situation."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown hugs Oscar Piastri after his victory in Saudi Arabia. Keystone

The US American even seems to hope that Piastri and Norris will come to blows very soon. "Then we could get this over with right away," said Brown. It is "inevitable" that there will be an argument. "But Lando and Oscar are not hotheads. So I'm not going to worry about it. At the same time, I admit - I'll be relieved in a way when it finally happens."

