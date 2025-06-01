Oscar Piastri extends his championship lead thanks to his fifth win of the season. Picture: Keystone

Oscar Piastri in the McLaren wins the Spanish Grand Prix and extends his championship lead. The Australian in the McLaren wins in Montmeló ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

The battle for victory in the ninth race of this Formula 1 season was decided at the start when Oscar Piastri, who started from pole position, was able to hold on to the lead. After that, the world championship leader in the McLaren only had to relinquish the lead once on the track in north-east Barcelona, after his first pit stop shortly after a third of the race.

Max Verstappen, who had overtaken Lando Norris in the second McLaren at the start but had to let him pass again 13 laps later, was only able to stay in front for a very short time. Even the strategy with an additional stop in the pits did not help the four-time world champion to prevent McLaren's third one-two victory of the year.

Antonelli's retirement is Verstappen's bad luck

A safety car deployment, made necessary by the retirement of Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, even deprived Verstappen of a podium finish. Like all his rivals, the Dutchman headed for the pits again, but he only had tires of the clearly disadvantaged hardest compound available.

When the race was re-opened, Verstappen therefore had no chance with his tires. He had to let Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and George Russell pass him and crossed the finish line in fifth place. Due to a subsequent time penalty of ten seconds, Verstappen was relegated to 10th place.

Drama in the closing stages of the race!



Max Verstappen drops to P10 following a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with George Russell

Piastri extended his lead in the championship standings over Norris to ten points with his fifth win of the season and seventh overall in his career. Verstappen's deficit to Piastri has increased by almost half to 49 points.

Ten championship points for Sauber

Team Sauber also benefited from Verstappen's retrospective penalty. Nico Hülkenberg in the Hinwil-based team's car surprised everyone with fifth place. The German, who started from 15th on the grid, showed a strong race and made up five positions on the first of 66 laps.

Hülkenberg scored world championship points for Sauber for only the second time this year, after finishing seventh in the season opener in Australia. Gabriel Bortoleto in the other Hinwil car finished twelfth at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After the three consecutive race Sundays in Imola, Monte Carlo and Montmeló, Formula 1 now takes a two-week break before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 15.