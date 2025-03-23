McLaren lives up to the advance praise - Gallery Oscar Piastri receives congratulations from the McLaren crew after his GP win in China Image: Keystone The Australian celebrated his third GP victory in Formula 1 in Shanghai Image: Keystone Together with Lando Norris, Piastri clinched McLaren's 50th one-two victory in Formula 1 Image: Keystone Mercedes driver George Russell also finished third on the podium in the second race of the season Image: Keystone Max Verstappen only sees Red Bull as number 4 in the team rankings Image: Keystone Liam Lawson is already under pressure at Red Bull after a weak start to the season Image: Keystone Sprint win and disqualification: The high was followed by the low for Lewis Hamilton in Shanghai with Ferrari Image: Keystone McLaren lives up to the advance praise - Gallery Oscar Piastri receives congratulations from the McLaren crew after his GP win in China Image: Keystone The Australian celebrated his third GP victory in Formula 1 in Shanghai Image: Keystone Together with Lando Norris, Piastri clinched McLaren's 50th one-two victory in Formula 1 Image: Keystone Mercedes driver George Russell also finished third on the podium in the second race of the season Image: Keystone Max Verstappen only sees Red Bull as number 4 in the team rankings Image: Keystone Liam Lawson is already under pressure at Red Bull after a weak start to the season Image: Keystone Sprint win and disqualification: The high was followed by the low for Lewis Hamilton in Shanghai with Ferrari Image: Keystone

McLaren set the tone at the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season. But the papaya oranges are not as dominant as Red Bull or Mercedes once were. An overview of the performance of the top four teams.

Keystone-SDA SDA

McLaren in pole position, Mercedes on the run, Ferrari with apparent advantages in tire management after their sprint victory and Red Bull as the great unknown: That was the exciting starting position ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. In the end, Mclaren was the big winner with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in first and second place, and Ferrari the loser after the double disqualification.

Below is a summary of the top four teams after the first two Grand Prix weekends of the 2025 World Championship season:

McLaren (78 points)

The conclusion in Shanghai remains the same as at the start of the season in Melbourne: McLaren is currently the measure of all things. With two victories and three podium finishes, the British outfit got off to the kind of start in 2025 that was to be expected after the winter tests. Team boss Andrea Stella is satisfied, but not euphoric. "I wouldn't call it dominance," said the Italian after the team's 50th one-two victory in Formula 1. The gaps were not very big and "we were a little nervous about whether the tires would hold out until the end."

They obviously did. Although Lando Norris still had problems with the brakes at the end ("That's scary"), McLaren's overall package seems to be working very well at the moment. Race winner Oscar Piastri also confirms this: "It was an incredible weekend, from start to finish. The car was mega the whole time." When asked whether he could now also attack in the drivers' championship, the Australian said: "I hope so!" Let's hope that McLaren also lets its drivers race against each other and does not intervene with a stable order.

Mercedes (57 points)

The Silver Arrows are currently the second strongest force in the Formula 1 field. Year one after the departure of Lewis Hamilton got off to a good start for the Silver Arrows with two 3rd places for George Russell. "That's the best we can do at the moment," said Team Principal Toto Wolff. Russell had achieved the maximum with a podium, McLaren were simply faster at the moment. "Today they had maybe two tenths on us (on one lap)," emphasized the Austrian, adding. "You can make up for that." Russell's new team-mate, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, impressed again in China after his convincing 4th place on his debut in Australia. The 18-year-old Italian finished sixth despite a broken underbody. His performance earned him the title of "Rider of the Day".

Red Bull (36 points)

Max Verstappen also has a new wingman. But the problem at Red Bull remains the same: After Sergio Perez, his successor Liam Lawson can't hold a candle to the world champion of the last four years either - and quite clearly. After the 23-year-old New Zealander's poor start to the season (0 points and grid positions 18 and 20), the Red Bulls are apparently already considering a driver swap with Yuki Tsunoda from sister team Visa before the next race in Suzuka.

But will this really solve the problem? It is suspected that Red Bull currently has the slower car. Even Verstappen let it be known that he does not consider this theory to be impossible. Improving the car, "that will take time," fears the Dutchman. When asked whether he thinks Red Bull will only be number 4 behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes in 2025, he replied: "That's how it feels to me."

Ferrari (17 points)

The false start in Australia with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing 8th and 10th was followed by a debacle for Ferrari in China with the disqualification of both drivers. The weekend had started so well with Hamilton's sprint pole and his first victory in red on Saturday in the shortened sprint race.

"We had no intention of gaining an advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure that these mistakes don't happen again," Ferrari said after the disqualifications at X. Even if the Scuderia had gained a minimal advantage due to Leclerc's car being too light (799 instead of 800 kg) or Hamilton's underbody being too thin, which was against the rules, they never gave the impression on Sunday that they would be able to intervene in the fight for the podium. The loss of 18 championship points hurts. The discord is not getting any smaller. But the hope remains in Maranello that the SF-25 is a competitive car.