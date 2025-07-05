Max Verstappen (center) secures pole position at Silverstone. World championship leader Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris in the other McLaren have to make do with 2nd and 3rd place. Picture: Keystone

Max Verstappen takes the best grid position for the British Grand Prix. The world champion in the Red Bull came out on top in qualifying ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A week after his bitter retirement in Red Bull's home race and McLaren's one-two victory in Austria, Max Verstappen struck back. The Dutchman in the Red Bull used his last attempt at a fast lap to win by a good tenth ahead of world championship leader Oscar Piastri and Spielberg winner Lando Norris. The two McLaren team-mates were separated by just 15 thousandths.

Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari had to settle for fifth place on the grid behind George Russell in the Mercedes after a minor driving error. The seven-time world champion had triumphed for the ninth time at Silverstone last year in the Silver Arrow - then still as Russell's team-mate. He also holds the record with seven pole positions at this circuit.

Ahead of the twelfth race of the season, Piastri leads the championship standings by 15 points from Norris. Verstappen is already 61 points behind Piastri after his recent setback in third place.

The Sauber team drivers were not convincing. For Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg, the time chase was already over after the first part. The young Brazilian and the experienced German will start the race on Sunday (from 16:00) from positions 16 and 19.