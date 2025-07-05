  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

GP Silverstone McLaren duo beaten in qualifying: Verstappen takes pole position

SDA

5.7.2025 - 17:38

Max Verstappen (center) secures pole position at Silverstone. World championship leader Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris in the other McLaren have to make do with 2nd and 3rd place.
Max Verstappen (center) secures pole position at Silverstone. World championship leader Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris in the other McLaren have to make do with 2nd and 3rd place.
Picture: Keystone

Max Verstappen takes the best grid position for the British Grand Prix. The world champion in the Red Bull came out on top in qualifying ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 17:38

05.07.2025, 17:48

A week after his bitter retirement in Red Bull's home race and McLaren's one-two victory in Austria, Max Verstappen struck back. The Dutchman in the Red Bull used his last attempt at a fast lap to win by a good tenth ahead of world championship leader Oscar Piastri and Spielberg winner Lando Norris. The two McLaren team-mates were separated by just 15 thousandths.

Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari had to settle for fifth place on the grid behind George Russell in the Mercedes after a minor driving error. The seven-time world champion had triumphed for the ninth time at Silverstone last year in the Silver Arrow - then still as Russell's team-mate. He also holds the record with seven pole positions at this circuit.

Ahead of the twelfth race of the season, Piastri leads the championship standings by 15 points from Norris. Verstappen is already 61 points behind Piastri after his recent setback in third place.

The Sauber team drivers were not convincing. For Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hülkenberg, the time chase was already over after the first part. The young Brazilian and the experienced German will start the race on Sunday (from 16:00) from positions 16 and 19.

More from the department

Hectic start to the Tour de France. Philipsen sprints into the maillot jaune in Lille - wind edge brings many losers

Hectic start to the Tour de FrancePhilipsen sprints into the maillot jaune in Lille - wind edge brings many losers

Tour de France. Crashed Bissegger has to abandon - Ganna also out

Tour de FranceCrashed Bissegger has to abandon - Ganna also out

Mountain bike. Colombo triumphs like last year, Keller for the third time

Mountain bikeColombo triumphs like last year, Keller for the third time