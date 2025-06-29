Norris wins ahead of Piastri - Double points for Team Sauber - Gallery Gabriel Bortoleto of Team Sauber won his first points in Formula 1 thanks to 8th place Image: Keystone Nico Hülkenberg finishes the race in Spielberg in 9th place Image: Keystone Tired but happy: Winner Land Norris Image: Keystone Standing at attention on the podium (from left): Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc Image: Keystone The beginning of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's demonstration of power in the McLaren Image: Keystone World champion Max Verstappen retired after a collision with the young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli through no fault of his own Image: Keystone Norris wins ahead of Piastri - Double points for Team Sauber - Gallery Gabriel Bortoleto of Team Sauber won his first points in Formula 1 thanks to 8th place Image: Keystone Nico Hülkenberg finishes the race in Spielberg in 9th place Image: Keystone Tired but happy: Winner Land Norris Image: Keystone Standing at attention on the podium (from left): Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc Image: Keystone The beginning of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's demonstration of power in the McLaren Image: Keystone World champion Max Verstappen retired after a collision with the young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli through no fault of his own Image: Keystone

The McLaren duo clearly dominates the Austrian Grand Prix. Lando Norris wins ahead of Oscar Piastri. Team Sauber also scores twice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the intense heat, the two drivers in the orange cars were no match for each other. The superiority became apparent after the first lap, in which Piastri worked his way up to second place at the expense of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. The Monegasque in third place crossed the finish line almost 20 seconds behind Norris.

Team Sauber also had a successful trip to Styria. Gabriel Bortoleto and the German Nico Hülkenberg secured six more championship points for the Zurich-based outfit thanks to 8th and 9th places. The newcomer from Brazil delivered his first tangible result in Formula 1.

For the Sauber team, it was the first double points win since the October before last. Back then, Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's Zhou Guanyu also finished 8th and 9th respectively in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen gets shot down early

Norris and Piastri, who started from pole position, steadily increased their lead over the following competitors and remained unchallenged until the end. Two weeks after the collision caused by Norris in the Canadian Grand Prix, the duo again gave each other nothing until the first pit stop - and this time there was also a tricky situation. After a third of the distance, Piastri was only just able to prevent contact between the two cars thanks to a brusque braking maneuver.

A duel between the two drivers in the McLaren is also becoming increasingly apparent in the championship standings. Max Verstappen, who only made it a few hundred meters in his employer's home race, is already 61 points behind Oscar Piastri, who continues to lead. Norris reduced the gap to the Australian by 7 to 15 points.

The world champion in the Red Bull retired after a collision through no fault of his own with Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, who was too impetuous in a corner. The recovery of the two demolished cars necessitated the neutralization of the race by the safety car. The minutes before the start of the race were also hectic. The Spaniard Carlos Sainz stopped on the grid before the warm-up lap due to a gearbox problem on the Williams, so that the procedure had to be repeated a quarter of an hour later.

