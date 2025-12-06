Now after all: When it comes down to it, McLaren will issue a team order. Picture: Darko Bandic/AP/dpa

The showdown in the Abu Dhabi sunset is drawing ever closer. Norris is ahead in practice on the opening day. And then there is the issue of team orders in the final title fight against Verstappen.

For a long time, Zak Brown wanted nothing to do with a team order reversal. 23 Grand Prix and over 260 days of this Formula 1 season, the McLaren CEO emphasized that he did not want to favour either of the two drivers through a team order in order to increase their chances of winning the title. However, ahead of the finale and the threat of a driver's title loss to Max Verstappen, Brown suddenly said: "We will be pragmatic. We're not going to throw away a drivers' championship."

In short: if it comes down to it, there will be the announcement from the command post. "Yes, of course," Brown confirmed on Sky Sports UK.

One question remains unanswered

But will Lando Norris, who starts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the championship leader, and Oscar Piastri, who is third in the standings, also obey? "I have no doubt that both drivers will drive in the best interests of the team. They have already shown that they are great team players," Brown emphasized, promising a tough but clean race this Sunday (14:00).

Whether and when the moment might come for the possibly decisive radio call remains to be seen. According to Brown, when it looks like one driver has a clear chance of winning the title and the other no longer. What is clear is that it would go down in team order history. Unforgettable, because it was also a first of its kind: "Let Michael past for the championship." Done in Spielberg in 2001, said by the then Ferrari team boss Jean Todt to Rubens Barrichello for the benefit of Michael Schumacher's championship title.

But Norris can actually do it - almost easily - without support, which would certainly leave a taste in his mouth. All he has to do is finish on the podium. He did that 17 times this year - but six times he did not. If he doesn't make it a seventh time, the slide rules will have to come out: he has 12 points more than Verstappen before the final, 16 more than Piastri.

How it went on the track on Friday

Norris took first place in the first practice session, but only by a wafer-thin margin. Verstappen was eight thousandths of a second slower, Piastri dropped out. Mexican Patricio O'Ward was allowed to drive his car - this had been planned for a long time.

It became clearer in the second free practice session for qualifying and race time: Norris distanced Verstappen by more than three and a half tenths of a second, while Piastri only lined up in eleventh place. Verstappen, whose title era began at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2021, only attempted one fast lap, which was obviously enough for him and the team.

Brown sounded different not so long ago

The likelihood that Norris could use help from Piastri in the battle against Verstappen is greater than the other way around anyway, even though Brown only ever spoke about both drivers.

A few weeks ago, the 54-year-old American had said looking back on the McLaren stable duel between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, which resulted in Kimi Räikkönen winning the world title in the Ferrari in the final: "If the same thing happens as in 2007, then I would rather have this outcome than all the other possibilities, because we would favor one of the two drivers." And team boss Andrea Stella emphasized: "It's like having two sons. How can you favor one?"