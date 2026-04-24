With Allan McNish, the Audi Formula 1 racing team - here with Nico Hülkenberg in the car - has a new race director. Picture: Keystone

Following the surprising departure of Jonathan Wheatley as team principal of the Audi Formula 1 racing team, Allan McNish has been appointed race director. This was confirmed by the German car manufacturer with a team base in Hinwil.

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The 56-year-old Scot was until recently head of the German works team's junior program. McNish will take up his new position from the Grand Prix of Miami next week.

"His area of responsibility includes sporting topics, engineering coordination, driver management, race strategy and processes in the garage as well as media and partner-related activities at the track," Audi announced. McNish reports directly to Team Principal and Project Leader Mattia Binotto.

Just a few days before the third race of the season in Japan, Audi surprisingly announced Wheatley's departure "for personal reasons". The Briton had formed a dual leadership team with Binotto at the German works team and had only been in office for one year. Binotto then took over Wheatley's duties and at the same time announced a reorganization of the team management.