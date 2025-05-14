At the tennis tournament in Rome, the duel between the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and the Russian Daniil Medvedev was not only exciting on the court.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lorenzo Musetti is through to the quarter-finals of the tournament in Rome. The Italian defeated Daniil Medvedev in two sets. The Russian also got into it with the crowd.

At 7:5, 5:4 and 30:30, the local hero was already on the verge of victory when heavy rain began to fall in the Italian capital.

After a rain interruption of just under three hours, Musetti secured the first point and the match. Show more

On Tuesday, Lorenzo Musetti met Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16 at the ATP Masters in Rome. The Russian has won the two previous duels - albeit both on hard courts.

However, the Italian, who has now overtaken his opponent in the world rankings (ATP 9 compared to ATP 11), also proved his great form - the Tuscan recently reached the semi-finals in Madrid and even the final in Monaco - at the Foro Italico and took the opening set 7:5. The 23-year-old also led with a break advantage in the second set.

When Medvedev was serving to lose the match at 3:5 from his point of view, the feisty Russian clashed with the hot-tempered crowd, who had been loudly supporting their local hero throughout the match. With a finger-to-mouth gesture, the 2021 US Open winner asks the crowd to be quiet.

Downpour prevents the match point from being played

The 29-year-old has to tremble. It's 30:30 when it suddenly starts to rain heavily in the middle of the rally. Musetti wins the rally and gets the match point. However, as the weather conditions did not allow the match to continue, it had to be interrupted.

Scene incredibili sul Grandstand: Musetti e Medvedev giocano sotto il diluvio con l'azzurro che conquista il punto che lo porta a match point.



Tuttavia le condizioni meteo non permettono di proseguire: sospensione con Lorenzo a un punto dalla vittoria!pic.twitter.com/cgew29vrbv — Quindici Zero 🎾 (@quindicizero) May 13, 2025

After almost three hours, the match can finally continue. Musetti secures the point and with it the match.

Three hours later 🤯



Lorenzo Musetti just needs one point following the rain delays as he defeats Medvedev 7-5 6-4 🇮🇹#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/fmHGbsIPi8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 13, 2025

This is the fifth time this year that the Italian has reached at least the quarter-finals at a Masters. His next opponent is Alexander Zverev. "Lorenzo has a lot of confidence, but I'm also here to stay," says the number two seeded German, who defeated Frenchman Arthur Fils 7:6 and 6:1.