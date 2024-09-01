Everything is going according to plan for Daniil Medvedev. Picture: Keystone

Daniil Medvedev (ATP 5), the last remaining winner of the men's tournament in New York, qualified for the round of 16 at the US Open without much difficulty.

He defeated the Italian Flavio Cobolli (ATP 31) 6:3, 6:4, 6:3 in the third round. "It was a difficult match, I had ups and downs," said the Russian, who will face the Portuguese Nuno Borges (ATP 34) in the round of 16. Following the failure of Carlos Alcaraz in the second round and Novak Djokovic in the third round, Medvedev is now considered the big favorite together with the Italian number 1 seed Jannik Sinner. The two could meet in the quarter-finals.

Swiatek has everything under control

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek swept Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTA 25) off the court 6-4 6-2 in 1:32 hours. The 23-year-old Polish player, who already won the title in Flushing Meadows in 2022, took her opponent's serve in the very first game of the match. She didn't have to fend off a break point in the entire match. "I can still improve in all areas, my tennis is far from perfect," said the five-time Grand Slam tournament winner. Swiatek will face another Russian, Lyudmila Samsonova (WTA 16), in the round of 16.

