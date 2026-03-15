Surprising defeat for Carlos Alcaraz (right): The world number 1 loses to Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells. Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev contest the final at the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The Italian defeats Alexander Zverev, while the Russian inflicts his first defeat of the year on Carlos Alcaraz.

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In the hard-court tournament in the Californian desert with prize money of 9.4 million US dollars, Medvedev somewhat surprisingly beat the Spanish world number one 6:3, 7:6 (7:3). After 16 victories, including two titles at the Australian Open and in Doha, this is Alcaraz's first defeat since the ATP Finals in Turin in November. As in the previous year, the semi-finals are the end of the line for the 2023 and 2024 tournament winner. This means that the next duel between Sinner and Alcaraz will not take place for the time being.

Sinner won his semi-final against Zverev in commanding fashion 6:2, 6:4. It was his sixth win in a row against the world number 4 from Germany. The last time Zverev had beaten the South Tyrolean was at the US Open in 2023. Zverev had virtually no chance in the first set. The Italian took the set after just 31 minutes. The second set remained open for a long time and Zverev even had a chance to break. However, Sinner ultimately retained the upper hand and will play Medvedev for the title on Sunday evening (10 p.m. Swiss time). The Russian will return to the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday regardless of the outcome.

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