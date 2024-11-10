  1. Residential Customers
ATP Finals in Turin Medvedev loses his nerve in opening defeat to Fritz

SDA

10.11.2024 - 16:12

An impulsive Daniil Medvedev virtually beat himself at the start of the ATP Finals in Turin.
Picture: Keystone

Daniil Medvedev fails to get the ATP Finals off to a good start. The Russian virtually beat himself in the first group match in Turin, losing 4:6, 3:6 to the American Taylor Fritz.

10.11.2024, 16:42

Medvedev lost his nerve at the end of the opening set when he conceded the decisive break due to three double faults in a row. After losing the set, he smashed his racquet on the floor in a rage. In the second set, the impulsive Russian threw his racket across the hall after losing a service game and received a point penalty for it.

In the evening (8.30 pm), local hero Jannik Sinner and Australian Alex de Minaur will face each other from the same group.

SDA

