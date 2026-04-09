Daniil Medvedev destroys his racquet during the match. Imago

Daniil Medvedev goes down 0:6 and 0:6 against Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo. During the dismantling, the Russian made 27 unforced errors and threw his racket through the air six times.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniil Medvedev loses 0:6, 0:6 to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo in just 49 minutes and thus collects his first "glasses" on the ATP Tour.

The Russian put in a desolate performance with many mistakes and outbursts of anger, while Berrettini (ATP 90) clearly dominated.

The defeat underlines Medvedev's well-known weakness on clay, while Berrettini moves into the third round with aplomb. Show more

A day to forget for Daniil Medvedev. Or the 49 darkest minutes of the Russian's tennis career. That's how long it takes him to lose his second round match against Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo. With 0:6, 0:6.

A complete dismantling for any tennis player, also known as "Velo" or "glasses". It is the first time that the 30-year-old has failed to win a single game on the ATP Tour in his career.

Berretini showed no mercy and completely demolished his opponent. Meanwhile, the latter was on a complete rampage. Medvedev threw his racket six times on the clay court in the Principality, breaking his equipment once in the process. The crowd even cheered his outbursts of anger ironically.

MEDVEDEV WAS SO COOKED



Smashed his racket, got a warning, never looked in control



0–6 0–6 in just 49 minutes



First double bagel loss of his career 👀 pic.twitter.com/GdaxCeYDJn — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) April 8, 2026

Nine points on his own serve

The horror figures behind the dismantling: 27 unforced errors, five double faults and only nine (!) points on his own serve. Is the surface to blame? It's no secret that Medvedev doesn't like playing on clay. "You can throw your socks away after a clay session, the car gets dirty after training. I just don't like it," he once said. After the "glasses" of Monte Carlo, the love is unlikely to have grown any stronger.

The Berrettini gala was not really to be expected. The Italian (ATP 90) is a whopping 80 places behind top ten player Medvedev. He has now reached the third round in Monte Carlo without losing a match. His opening opponent Roberto Bautista had to retire at 0:4 in the first set.

In the third round on Thursday, he will play the winner of the duel between Joao Fonseca and Artur Rinderknech.