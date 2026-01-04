  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Goals in the video Meier and Hischier complete the dozen and lead the Devils to victory

SDA

4.1.2026 - 07:31

Timo Meier and Nico Hischier lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-1 win over Utah with their twelfth goals of the NHL season.

Keystone-SDA

04.01.2026, 07:31

04.01.2026, 07:47

The New Jersey Devils are fighting for a place in the playoffs and are making up ground after a temporary period of weakness. In the 4:1 win against the Utah Mammoth, Timo Meier scored the 2:0 in the first period and captain Nico Hischier the 3:0 in the middle period. New Jersey is currently outside the playoff places.

Moser's Tampa on a high - Niederreiter's Winnipeg in crisis

Tampa Bay doesn't have to worry about playoff qualification. The Lightning with Swiss defenseman Janis Moser are currently the best team in the East and celebrated their seventh win in a row with a 7-3 win in San Jose (without the injured Philip Kurashev).

The Nashville Predators with captain Roman Josi (4:3 in Calgary) and the Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala also recorded victories on Sunday night. In the 5:4 win against Minnesota, the player from eastern Switzerland recorded an assist, but failed to score in the penalty shootout.

The situation is getting worse for the Winnipeg Jets, where Nino Niederreiter returned to action after a game in the stands. The 2:4 loss in Ottawa was the Canadians' fifth defeat in a row. Last year's qualifying winners currently occupy last place in the West and are already nine points off the final playoff spot.

More from the department

Wasp as biggest obstacle. The press comments on the triumph of darts prodigy Luke Littler

Wasp as biggest obstacleThe press comments on the triumph of darts prodigy Luke Littler

NFL. Seattle secures walk-through and home field until the final

NFLSeattle secures walk-through and home field until the final

Winter sports. Hablützel and Lötscher on the podium in Calgary

Winter sportsHablützel and Lötscher on the podium in Calgary