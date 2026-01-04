Timo Meier and Nico Hischier lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-1 win over Utah with their twelfth goals of the NHL season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The New Jersey Devils are fighting for a place in the playoffs and are making up ground after a temporary period of weakness. In the 4:1 win against the Utah Mammoth, Timo Meier scored the 2:0 in the first period and captain Nico Hischier the 3:0 in the middle period. New Jersey is currently outside the playoff places.

Moser's Tampa on a high - Niederreiter's Winnipeg in crisis

Tampa Bay doesn't have to worry about playoff qualification. The Lightning with Swiss defenseman Janis Moser are currently the best team in the East and celebrated their seventh win in a row with a 7-3 win in San Jose (without the injured Philip Kurashev).

The Nashville Predators with captain Roman Josi (4:3 in Calgary) and the Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala also recorded victories on Sunday night. In the 5:4 win against Minnesota, the player from eastern Switzerland recorded an assist, but failed to score in the penalty shootout.

The situation is getting worse for the Winnipeg Jets, where Nino Niederreiter returned to action after a game in the stands. The 2:4 loss in Ottawa was the Canadians' fifth defeat in a row. Last year's qualifying winners currently occupy last place in the West and are already nine points off the final playoff spot.