The New Jersey Devils maintain their winning streak in the NHL against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team with the Swiss trio wins away from home 4:3 after overtime.

The Devils and the Blackhawks only play each other twice in the regular season - the NHL's special schedule dictates that. The Devils would probably like to face this opponent more often, especially given their recent results. The latest win was their seventh in a row. The last time the Devils lost to the Blackhawks was three years ago in February.

Simon Nemec ensured the continuation of the current No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference's winning streak. The Slovakian, a defenseman colleague of Jonas Siegenthaler, scored just over three and a half minutes into overtime to decide the game and made himself the big figure in this game as a three-goal scorer. Nemec had already made it 1:1 and 3:3. The first equalizer 15 seconds before the end of the first period was set up by Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

It was the ninth goal of the season for both the Valais native and the Appenzell native. Meier is now the sole most successful Swiss player in this statistic with a total of 14 points. Kevin Fiala in the service of the Los Angeles Kings has 13 points to his name.

A loss for Janis Moser

Janis Moser had a disappointing evening. The man from Seeland went down 3:7 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had won seven of their last eight games, against the New York Rangers in their home arena. The first period was a high-scoring affair with seven goals.

The visitors led 2-0 after three-and-a-half minutes and 3-1 after seven minutes on their way to their fifth away win in a row, with the Rangers leading 4-3 at the end of the period. The Lightning reduced the deficit with a short-handed goal two-and-a-half minutes before the first buzzer. Moser was the provider for the goal by American Jake Guentzel.