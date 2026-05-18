Timo Meier also impresses with his toughness. Keystone

Timo Meier is the epitome of a power forward. He can play to his strengths even more in the Swiss kit. He was one of the match-winners in the 4:2 victory against Latvia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A murmur goes through the stands. Timo Meier has once again made a cracking check. The word "power forward" fits him perfectly. However, the 29-year-old from Appenzell not only impresses with his power, he is also a gifted goalscorer. In the 4:2 win against Latvia on Saturday evening, he scored shortly after half-time to make it 1:0, after the Swiss had previously missed chances en masse. He took the penalty before Damien Riat (38) made it 2-1 and also had his stick in play when Dean Kukan (41) made it 3-1. He therefore made a significant contribution to Switzerland's second victory at the home World Championship after the 3-1 win against defending champions USA in the opening game.

Before the 1:0, the Swiss looked a little desperate at times when the puck just wouldn't go in. Meier, however, did not see it that way: they would always remain calm and positive as a team, building each other up after missed chances. "It's always the next effort that counts. If we play with this mentality, we are a very, very good team. We have those goal scorers who strike at the right moment."

More offensive role in the Swiss team

One of them is Meier, whose performances in the Swiss kit have been impressive. In his 35 World Cup games to date, he has scored 13 goals and a total of 33 points. In February at the Winter Olympics in Milan, he was the Swiss team's top scorer with three goals and four assists. And this in a season in which things didn't go as planned for him with the New Jersey Devils.

"I have a more offensive role here," he explains in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. He also emphasizes the positive energy of the team, which helps him as a player. They are like a big family, where you feel at home from the start when you meet up again. It's this mix that makes the difference.

Lack of consistency with the Devils

Meier had a disappointing season with New Jersey. The Devils failed to deliver, finishing seventh and second to last in their division. They were eleven points off third place, which is synonymous with playoff qualification. "We lacked consistency," explains Meier. As a result, General Manager Tom Fitzgerald was replaced by Sunny Mehta. The latter had previously worked in the Florida Panthers' organization for six seasons, the last three of which as deputy general manager and head of the analysis department. So he knows exactly what it takes to be successful, as the Panthers have won the Stanley Cup in the last two years.

But that's a long way off. How does Meier, who signed an eight-year contract with New Jersey in June 2023 with a total salary of 70.4 million dollars, rate his own performances? With 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 games, he posted a points average of 0.57; the only time he recorded a lower figure was in 2017/18 in his first full season in the NHL (0.44). "There's certainly potential for improvement, it was a season to learn. I'm trying to analyze it and take the next steps forward."

Not a fan of the stats

At -16, Meier recorded the second-worst plus-minus record with the Devils. What does he say? "The statistics are one thing. I evaluate much more how I watch my own game." There is much more to it than what the statistics show. "It can also be that you play badly and score two goals. But of course, it's not ideal if there's a minus behind it. Ice hockey is a fast sport with a lot of chance involved. Ultimately, you have to work so hard that chance has to be on your side."

Is there one thing he really wants to work on? "That's hard to say. I'm someone who wants to play well in all three zones - even if I don't have the puck. But I certainly want to work on making better use of my chances and forcing the puck luck even more."

Meier is on the right track in this respect with Switzerland. In any case, he is someone who can quickly focus on new things and draw energy from failures. He is now looking forward to Monday evening's clash against arch-rivals Germany. "It will certainly be a great ice hockey game." One with cracking checks from Meier.