Celebrated by the fans and teammates: Andreas Ambühl after his hat-trick. Picture: Keystone

Andres Ambühl is the man of the match with his three goals in Switzerland's 10-0 victory over Hungary at the World Cup. Teammate Timo Meier predicts the hat-trick in the morning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team overruns Hungary in their sixth World Cup game and wins 10:0, with veteran Andres Ambühl scoring three goals.

Team-mate Timo Meier showed clairvoyant abilities before the game and explained after the match: "I predicted this morning that 'Büeli' would score a hat-trick."

Meier is not yet ready to predict who will score in the final group game against Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Show more

After the gala against an overstretched Hungary, Timo Meier reveals clairvoyant abilities. "I don't want to brag," says the New Jersey Devils forward with a grin. "But I predicted this morning that 'Büeli' would score a hat-trick. Meier is talking about Andres Ambühl, who scored the goals for 1-0, 7-0 and 9-0 in his 20th World Championship against Hungary.

A nice encore

"It's sensational what he does," enthuses the Appenzeller about the 41-year-old from Davos. "I think you could see on the bench how happy everyone was. Even the fans, that he's still playing at such a high level. Hats off to him!" Meier himself, meanwhile, is delighted with his first two goals of the tournament, but above all with his performance as a team.

"I think it was a successful evening," says Ambühl in his usual dry manner. "We did the things we wanted to do consistently for 60 minutes and didn't play a larifari or loose or arrogant game." And his hat-trick? "Yes, that's a nice bonus, the important thing is the win." And Ambühl confirms Meier's statement. "When he said that in the morning, I was still laughing."

Is Niederreiter still coming?

Timo Meier does not want to make a prediction about who will turn it on in the final group game against Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Not yet. "Let's see what my gut feeling tells me," he says. It won't be Nino Niederreiter, the Winnipeg Jets forward is unlikely to be ready this early.

However, a trip to Denmark (or Sweden) remains a possibility after the elimination in the playoffs. In an interview with SRF television during the break, national team director Lars Weibel says that everything is in place and now it's a matter of waiting. Waiting for clearance from Canada. National team coach Patrick Fischer said after the game: "Tomorrow (Monday) we should hopefully see it.

