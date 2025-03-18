Timo Meier (right, with Nico Hischier) becomes the third Swiss player to score at least 20 goals in a season in the NHL for the seventh time Keystone

New Jersey is still on course for the playoffs in the NHL. The Devils win 2:1 at the Columbus Blue Jackets, with Timo Meier scoring a special goal.

The first goal for the Devils, who have won four of their last five games, was a Swiss production. Meier scored 13 minutes into the second period to make it 1-0, with Hischier providing one of the assists. It was Meier's goal number 20 in the current championship. The eastern Swiss became the third Swiss after Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter to reach this mark in the NHL for the seventh time.

Just 39 seconds after Meier's goal, the Swede Jesper Bratt made it 2-0, but the Blue Jackets, who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, could do no more than tie the game. The Devils are still in 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Victory for Moser, defeat for Fiala

The Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 at home. The team with Janis Moser currently has three more points than the Devils. The Los Angeles Kings and Fiala, on the other hand, suffered a defeat. In the 3-1 loss away from home against the Minnesota Wild, the St. Gallen native set up the opening goal by Bratt's compatriot Adrian Kempe in the first period in overtime. The Kings are also currently 6th in the Western Conference standings.